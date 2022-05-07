Stidley Productions to Stage MR. YUNIOSHI, A One-Man Comedy

Stidley Productions, Ari Stidham and David Stidham are pleased to present J. Elijah Cho as "Mr. Yunioshi" at the Soho Playhouse Huron Club, located at 15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013. The one-hour one-man comedy opens Wednesday, May 18th 2022 at 7:00 pm and continues Wednesday through Sundays at 7:00 pm with Sunday Matinees at 3:00 pm through Sunday, May 29th 2022. All tickets are $35.00. Tickets can be purchases at the box office, online at www.MrYunioshi.com or by telephone at (212) 691-1555.



In "Mr. Yunioshi," J. Elijah Cho cleverly explores Mickey Rooney's [infamous] discriminatory and ignorant performance as Mr. Yunioshi in "Breakfast at Tiffany's," often pointed to as the most egregious example of yellowface in the movies. Rooney's 'over the top' characterization is cringeworthy to watch to this day, but it also raises several questions: Should actors have the opportunity to play ANY role? Could there ever have been a 'right' way to play it? And what compels an actor to play a character that they really shouldn't be playing? Asian-American writer and performer J. Elijah Cho attempts to explore these topics and more in this funny and poignant satire.



J. Elijah Cho (he/him), a self-acclaimed Air Force "military brat" from Tampa Florida is a writer and actor currently based in Los Angeles. Mr. Cho has appeared as the character Wonderboy in two seasons of the AMC series "Halt & Catch Fire." He has performed in comedy musicals at Second City Hollywood and he made his drag debut as Scarlet Chohanson in the THE BACCHUS at the Pack Theater during LA's Pride Month in 2020. He was recently featured in the "Inside the Actors Studio" episode of the "Hi Chingoos'" podcast. He has a degree in theatre performance from the University of South Florida in Tampa where he performed at Jobsite, Stageworks, Hat Trick and Tampa Rep.



Stidley Productions is a Los Angeles based company that produces live comedy and theater. Past productions have included the comedies "Solo Must Die (A Star Wars Musical Parody)" and "Edgar Allan Show" as well as productions of "Midsummer Night's Dream", "Julius Caesar" and most recently Theresa Rebeck's "Mauritius." Stidley Productions began working with J. Elijah Cho during "Solo Must Die" (where he played Han Solo) and since learning about "Mr. Yunioshi" has fortunate to bring his work to audiences across the country.



Soho Playhouse (Darren Lee Cole, Artistic Director) has been one of Off Broadway's primary venues for new plays for the past 80 years. Formerly "Vandam Playhouse" the theatre has been home to countless dreams and movements. Many actors, directors, choreographers, production designers, theatre managers, technicians, and producers all received their start at SoHo Playhouse. Writers: Sam Shepard, Edward Albee, Tracy Letts, Charles Buch, Leroi Jones and Lanford Wilson have all made this venue their home. Award winning shows have included: "The Boys in the Band", "Killer Joe", "The Divine Sister", "Mindgame", "Krapp, 39", "Piaf", "Room Service", "Jamaica Farewell", "Belly of a Drunken Piano", "Bukowski From Beyond", "The Emperor Jones", "Triassic Parq", "Rap Guide To Climate Chaos"", "The Other Josh Cohen", "Bill W and Dr Bob", "Bright Colors And Bold Patterns", "Josephine: A Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play "and recently Hannah Gadsby's "Nanette", Daniel Sloss "X", and Phoebe Waller Bridge in "Fleabag". The Playhouse has also proudly served as home to the International Fringe Encore Series since 2005. Mr. Cole has served as Artistic Director since 2004.

Pictured: J. Elijah Cho in a scene fronm "Mr. Yunioshi."