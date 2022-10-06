Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo, Alex Edelman & More to Join Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala

Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2022 WTF Gala in New York City will be held at City Winery (25 Eleventh Avenue at Hudson River) on Monday, November 7, 2022. The evening will mark the return of the Late-Night Cabaret, a beloved tradition at the Festival. The Gala will feature special appearances by Alex Edelman, Christopher Fitzgerald, James Naughton, Steven Pasquale, and Phillipa Soo with others to be announced shortly. Kris Kukul will serve as Music Director for the performance.

Since 1973, WTF's legendary Late-Night Cabarets have showcased the virtuosic talent of Festival artists, from the brightest stars of the stage and screen to up-and-coming performers. Lewis Black, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jessica Hecht, Michael R. Jackson, Jane Kaczmarek, Nathan Lane, Christopher Reeve, Amanda Seyfried, and Marisa Tomei are just a few of the artists who have performed at WTF's Late-Night Cabarets.

All proceeds from the 2022 WTF Gala in New York City will support the Festival's mission to bring emerging and professional theater artists together in the Berkshires for a thrilling summer festival of diverse, world premiere plays and musicals, bold new revivals, and a rich array of accompanying cultural events.

The 2022 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala Committee includes the following passionate advocates of the Festival (list as of October 6, 2022): Becky Ann Baker & Dylan Baker, Maggie Burrows, Charlotte Byers & Dennis Dunne, Stacy & Eric Cochran, David Cromer, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita, Daniel Fish, Brian Hargrove & David Hyde Pierce, Michael R. Jackson, Joan & Paul Kopperl, Lila Neugebauer, Kelli O'Hara & Greg Naughton, Harrison David Rivers & Christopher Bineham, Sarah Ruhl, Steve & Andrea Ryan, Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski, Denise Littlefield Sobel, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Maura Tierney, Alex Timbers & Rebekah Greer Melocik, Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, and Bess Wohl.

The Williamstown Theatre Festival Board of Trustees includes Alicia B. Adams, Kate Burton, Rebecca Gold Cellana, Donald B. Elitzer, Joe Finnegan, Tom Fontana, Qadir Forbes, Olivia Howard, Todd Jick, Kristen Johanson, Jeffrey Johnson, Gary S. Levine, Richard Levy, Jr., Maud S. Mandel, Rhon Manigault-Bryant, Katherine Kollath Peabody, Omar Sangare, Katie Hazlett Schmidt, Caren Pasquale Seckler, Margaret Gould Stewart, Brad Svrluga, and Alex Volckhausen.

To learn more about the 2022 WTF Gala in New York City, please call (212) 395-9090 x110 or visit gala.wtfestival.org. Additional information about the 2022 WTF Gala will be announced at a later date and made available at gala.wtfestival.org.

ABOUT WILLIAMSTOWN THEATRE FESTIVAL

For seven decades, the Tony Award-recognized Williamstown Theatre Festival has brought emerging and professional theater artists together in the Berkshires to create a thrilling summer festival of diverse, world premiere plays and musicals, bold new revivals, and a rich array of accompanying cultural events.

Artists are drawn to Williamstown Theatre Festival to make great theater in an environment conducive to artistic risk-taking. Matthew Broderick, Audra McDonald, Dominique Morisseau, Mary-Louise Parker, Susan Stroman, Uma Thurman, and Blair Underwood are just a few of the luminous theater artists who have worked at the Festival. Many others, including Sterling K. Brown, Ty Burrell, Charlie Day, Paul Giamatti, Kathryn Hahn, Allison Janney, Brie Larson, Chris Pine, and George C. Wolfe, began their careers at the Festival.

Productions and artists shaped at the Festival fill theaters in New York City and around the world. Recently, Williamstown Theatre Festival was represented on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regionally by The Sound Inside, Grand Horizons, The Rose Tattoo, The Visit, Fool for Love, The Elephant Man, Seared, Selling Kabul, Unknown Soldier, and Lempicka, to name just a few. Cost of Living, which was developed and premiered at Williamstown Theatre Festival, was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and is currently making its Broadway debut.

Learn more about Williamstown Theatre Festival at www.wtfestival.org.