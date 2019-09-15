Steven Chera Presents Sinatra & Friends
The West End welcomes back Steven Chera after a sold out show in July. Join Steven and his band as he brings back the spirit of an iconic era in American music by crooning classic hits from Frank Sinatra and friends such as Dean Martin, Elvis Presley, and other icons. This show is one night only so you won't want to miss the fun!
Date And Time
Thu, September 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM EDT
Location
The West End Lounge
955 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10025
