Steven Chera Presents Sinatra & Friends

The West End welcomes back Steven Chera after a sold out show in July. Join Steven and his band as he brings back the spirit of an iconic era in American music by crooning classic hits from Frank Sinatra and friends such as Dean Martin, Elvis Presley, and other icons. This show is one night only so you won't want to miss the fun!

Date And Time

Thu, September 26, 2019

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM EDT

Location

The West End Lounge

955 West End Avenue

New York, NY 10025





