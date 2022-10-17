Steve Martin & Harry Bliss to Discuss Their Book NUMBER ONE IS WALKING at The Town Hall in November

The Town Hall (www.thetownhall.org) will present a special evening with Hollywood icon Steve Martin and artist Harry Bliss, as they reflect on their new book Number One Is Walking (Celadon Books). The live evening will take place on November 15 at 8pm at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street). Audience members will receive a signed copy of the book, courtesy of Strand Bookstore.

Steve Martin and Harry Bliss will take to The Town Hall stage to speak about their latest book Number One is Walking.

Number One is Walking is Steve Martin's cinematic legacy-an illustrated memoir of his legendary acting career with stories from his most popular films and artwork by New Yorker cartoonist Harry Bliss.

Steve Martin has never written about his career in the movies before. In Number One is Walking, he shares anecdotes from the sets of his beloved films-from Father of the Bride to Roxanne, The Jerk to Three Amigos, and many more, bringing readers directly into his world. In it, he shares charming tales of antics, moments of inspiration, and exploits with the likes of Paul McCartney and Diane Keaton, Harrison Ford and Chevy Chase.

Martin details his forty years in the movie biz, as well as his stand-up comedy, banjo playing, writing, and cartooning, all with his unparalleled wit. With gorgeously illustrated cartoons and single-panel "diversions" in Steve and Harry's signature style, Number One is Walking is full of the everyday moments that make up a movie star's life, capturing Steve Martin's singular humor and acclaimed career in film. The perfect gift from the team who brought you the #1 New York Times bestseller A Wealth of Pigeons.

Tickets prices, which include a copy of Number One is Walking are $50-$55 and are available at The Town Hall Box office (123 W. 43rd Street) www.TheTownHall.org.

The evening is presented in partnership with Strand Bookstore (www.strandbooks.com) and is also providing copies of Number One is Walking.