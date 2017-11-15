Stephen Schwartz Will Join Jason Robert Brown for Two Shows at SubCulture!

He wrote Wicked, he wrote Pippin, he wrote Godspell, he wrote Children of Eden, he wrote The Baker's Wife, he wrote Pocahontasand Enchanted and The Hunchback of Notre Dame and The Prince of Egypt, he wrote Rags and The Magic Show and Working, and now he's joining Jason Robert Brown for a night of piano mashing, tandem balladeering and Jewish Christmas cheer. Oscar, Grammy and Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz is coming to SubCulture.



Joining the sing along will be the magnificent Jessica Vosk, fresh from her year on the road as everyone's favorite Green Girl.

A second show has been added to the line-up for Monday, December 18 (8pm AND 10 pm at SubCulture, 45 Bleecker St. in NYC - click here for tickets.

Jason Robert Brown is the ultimate multi-hyphenate - composer, lyricist, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director and performer - best known for his dazzling scores to several of the most renowned musicals of his generation, including The Bridges of Madison County, for which Jason received the 2014 Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Orchestrations; the seminal chamber musical The Last Five Years, now a feature film starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan; his debut song cycle Songs for a New World; and Parade, winner of the 1999 Best Score Tony. The New York Times refers to Jason as "a leading member of a new generation of composers who embody high hopes for the American musical."

His other musicals include Honeymoon In Vegas and 13, a film version of which is currently in development. His "novel symphony" The Trumpet of the Swan has been performed by the National Symphony Orchestra and around the world. Jason conducted Parade at Avery Fisher Hall in an all-star concert performance in February, 2015, and he is in the midst of recording a followup to his solo album, Wearing Someone Else's Clothes. His sold-out series of concerts at the Abrons Arts Center in 2012 yielded a television special and accompanying album, Jason Robert Brown In Concert With Anika Noni Rose.

Jason studied composition at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., with Samuel Adler, Christopher Rouse, and Joseph Schwantner. He lives with his wife, composer Georgia Stitt, and their daughters in New York City. Jason is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild and the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 & 47. Visit him on the web at www.jasonrobertbrown.com.





Related Articles