Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Krysta Rodriguez, and More Will Join INTO THE WOODS

All new casting has been released for the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's revival of Into the Woods at the St. James Theatre. Into the Woods has now extended, by popular demand, through October 16.

Joining the company on September 6 are Stephanie J. Block as the Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as the Baker, Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Jim Stanek as the Steward, and Montego Glover will share the role of The Witch with Patina Miller. Gavin Creel and Joshua Henry extend as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince and Rapunzel's Prince, respectively.

Andy Karl will play the role of the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince from September 6 through September 15, as Gavin Creel fulfills a prior commitment. Creel returns to the production on September 16.

Beginning on September 27, Ann Harada will reprise her role of Jack's Mother from the City Center Encores! production. Aymee Garcia will continue as Jack's Mother through September 25.

Patina Miller will be The Witch for performances on Fridays through Sundays, and Montego Glover will take over the role Tuesdays through Thursdays. Please visit https://intothewoodsbway.com/ to view a performance schedule.

As previously announced, Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, and Phillipa Soo continue through September 4.

Ta'Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Nancy Opel, Cole Thompson, Alysia Velez, Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina will continue with the production.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The Into the Woods creative team includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

Into the Woods is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.