Stephanie J. Block, LaChanze, Andrew Rannells, Norm Lewis & More Join 50 YEARS OF BROADWAY AT THE KENNEDY CENTER

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced a star-studded lineup of Broadway and Kennedy Center favorites coming together for two performances only on February 11 and 12, 2022 in the Kennedy Center Opera House to celebrate 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center.

Hosted by Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme), this once-in-a-lifetime concert event pays homage to the legacy of Broadway musicals at the Kennedy Center, including a special tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim. The celebration will star Tony Award® winner Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show, Falsettos), Alfie Boe (Les Misérables, Finding Neverland), Sierra Boggess (School of Rock, The Little Mermaid), Tony Award® winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, She Loves Me), Grammy Award® winner Christopher Jackson (Hamilton, In the Heights), Tony Award® winner LaChanze (Trouble in Mind, The Color Purple), Tony Award® winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Tony Award® nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, The Kennedy Center's The Music Man), Grammy Award® winner and Tony Award® nominee Andrew Rannells (Falsettos, The Book of Mormon), Tony Award® winner Frances Ruffelle (Les Misérables), multiple Grammy® and Tony Award® nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, Sondheim on Sondheim, "A Time to Sing" at the Kennedy Center), and Tony Award® nominee Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset, On the Town). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

"I am thrilled to bring these incredible artists together to celebrate Broadway at the Kennedy Center," said Jeffrey Finn, Kennedy Center Vice President and Executive Producer of Theater. "As the pre-Broadway home for iconic musicals including Pippin, Annie, and Les Misérables; the launching place for Kennedy Center-produced Broadway revivals such as Ragtime and Follies; and the producer of events like the Sondheim Celebration and Broadway Center Stage shows, there is so much great material to showcase. I could not be more excited for these stars and our amazing artistic team to bring it to life in this special event."

Featuring an on-stage 40-piece Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra, the concert will be directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful, the Kennedy Center's The Music Man and How to Succeed...) with musical direction by Emmy Award® winner Rob Berman (Bright Star, Finnian's Rainbow), choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Disaster!), set and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III (the Kennedy Center's The Who's Tommy, The Music Man, Footloose), lighting design by Cory Pattak (the Kennedy Center's The Music Man, Next to Normal, Little Shop of Horrors), sound design by Dan Moses Schreier (Flying Over Sunset, Trouble in Mind) and costume design by Alejo Vietti (Holiday Inn, Beautiful).