Staten Island Children's Museum Announces The Appointment Of Vikas Mittal To Board Of Trustees

Staten Island Children's Museum has announced the appointment of a distinguished business strategy consultant to our Board of Trustees: Vikas Mittal. Mr. Mittal was approved to join the Board at the March 19th, 2025 meeting of the Trustees.

Mr. Mittal's career has focused on helping public organizations – government agencies, education institutions and non-profits in the areas of strategic assessments, operations, shared services, change management, human resources and workforce strategies, and technology implementations. “As a parent of a 5-year-old, I have great appreciation for children's museums, and interactive and engaging creative play. I am looking forward to applying my skills to assist the Children's Museum to provide the most delightful experiences for children and parents.” said Mr. Mittal.

Prior to establishing his own consultancy, Mr. Mittal worked at Accenture for 23 years. He held various roles within the firm over his career including process design, systems implementation, and shared services. During this time, he also completed his M.B.A at Duke University and his Masters in Public Administration at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Mittal is affiliated with The New York City National Academy Foundation, where he served as a former chair, Midtown West P.S. 212, The Brooklyn Academy of Global Finance and as an independent consultant on two education boards. SICM Board President Bonnie Lauder welcomed Mr. Mittal's appointment, emphasizing the Museum's ongoing commitment to modernization and efficiency.

"During my tenure as Board President, we have transformed the Museum's administration implementing modern financial systems, standard operating procedures (SOPs), online ticketing and group scheduling, and electronic HR record-keeping. We also successfully oversaw a $6 million HVAC system upgrade, bringing the Museum into compliance with NYC Green Laws while improving comfort for visitors and staff and reducing energy costs," said Lauder. She added, "Vikas' expertise in cloud-based solutions and operational efficiency aligns perfectly with our mission. His leadership will help us continue to streamline administrative processes, lower costs, and ensure that every dollar we raise directly benefits the children and families we serve.”

About the Staten Island Children's Museum

The Staten Island Children's Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday and many school holidays from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Tickets are available at https://sichildrensmuseum.org/tickets.

All programs are included with admission unless stated. Schedules are subject change. Please check our website for the latest updates: www.sichildrensmuseum.org/calendar/.