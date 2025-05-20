Stage and Screen Actor George Wendt Passes Away at 76

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the death of stage and screen actor George Wendt at the age of 76, who passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Tuesday morning. The news was confirmed by his family.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” said his publicist in a statement. “He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time.”

Best known for his Emmy-nominated turn as Norm Peterson in the popular sitcom Cheers, he also appeared in several productions on Broadway, including as Edna Turnblad in Hairspray and as Santa in the original cast of Elf. Other credits include Yasmina Reza's play Art and the 2013 production of Breakfast at Tiffany's, which would serve as his final Broadway credit.

In addition to his Cheers role, Wendt appeared in episodes of many other television shows, including M*A*S*H, the 1980s revival of The Twilight Zone, Columbo, and The Goldbergs. He often would reprise his role as Norm Peterson in other projects as well, including Frasier, The Simpsons, and Family Guy.

Other notable screen credits include the 1995 television adaptation of Bye Bye Birdie as Harry MacAfee and 1999's TV version of Alice in Wonderland as Tweedledum. In 2023, he was a contestant on Season 9 of The Masked Singer.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos