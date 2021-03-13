Stage and Screen Actor Cathy Trien Dies at 62

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Cathy Trien has died at age 62.

Trien appeared in the 2003 revival of Gypsy in the ensemble, and understudied the roles of Miss Cratchitt, Tessie Tura, Mazeppa, and Electra.

In addition to her stage work, Trien appeared in several television and film roles including Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: the TV Show; Pootie Tang; Gossip Girl; Hello Lonesome; Deception; The Drop; Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll; Gotham; Murphy Brown; High Maintenance; and Bull.

Trien was married to fellow actor Dan Stewart Sherman (Kinky Boots, The Full Monty, and more).

Read Sherman's post about his wife's passing below:

A memorial fund has been launched on GoFundMe by Marissa Jaret Winokur, fellow actor and friend of Trien's.

The fund will be used to support Trien's two children, Keaton and Cali.

"Money raised from this fund will go into a trust that I will oversee, to help Dan and the kids take care of all the expenses they need help with moving forward and then help set Cali and Keaton up with as much support as possible as they grieve the loss of their beloved mother," the campaign description reads.

To learn more or donate, click here.