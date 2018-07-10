Stacy Keach Returns to the Stage in the Goodman's PAMPLONA

Stage and screen veteran Stacy Keach is Ernest Hemingway in Pamplona by Jim McGrath, directed by Robert Falls-now appearing in the Owen Theatre through August 19. Originally scheduled for spring 2017, Pamplona appeared for 11 preview performances, but never opened: Goodman Theatre canceled the run after Keach suffered a mild heart attack and doctors ordered recuperation.

Pamplona marks Keach's second exploration of the literary legend: he earned a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award nomination for his portrayal of Hemingway in the eponymous 1988 television mini-series. The creative team includes Kevin Depinet (set), Noël Huntzinger (costumes), Jesse Klug (Lights), Michael Roth (composer and soundscape), Adam Flemming (Projections) and Lauren V. Hickman is the Production Stage Manager. Pamplona appears through August 19in the Owen Theatre. Tickets ($25-90, subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org, by telephone, 312.443.3800, or in person at the Goodman Box Office (170 N. Dearborn).

In Pamplona, after the prize comes the pressure. Basking in the glory of career-defining awards-the 1953 Pulitzer Prize and the coveted Nobel Prize for Literature in 1954-legendary writer Ernest Hemingway insists his best work is yet to come. Five years later, holed up in a Spanish hotel with a looming deadline, he struggles to knock out a story about the rivalrous matadors of Pamplona. But his real battles lie outside the bullfighting arena; in declining health, consumed by his troubled fourth marriage and tormented by the specter of past glories, he must now conquer the deepening despair that threatens to engulf him.

Photo credit Liz Lauren

