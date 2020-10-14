St. George Theatre to Offer Professional Photography Sessions in the Theatre

For two weekends (November 7-8 and 14-15) the St. George Theatre will be working with Sal Pavia Photography.

This November, the St. George Theatre is offering the rare opportunity to have professional photographs taken inside the historic venue while the theatre remains closed for live performances due to the pandemic. For two weekends (November 7-8 and 14-15) the St. George Theatre will be working with Sal Pavia Photography to offer the theatre's interior as a backdrop for holiday photos or to commemorate life milestones such as an engagement, Sweet 16, graduation, anniversary, modeling portfolio, professional headshots, maternity photos, and more.

"We are incredibly excited to offer our community the exclusive opportunity to capture priceless memories inside the theatre", says theatre President & CEO Doreen P. Cugno. "In regular times, we would have headline shows every weekend, so we encourage folks to take advantage of the theatre's rare availability during the pandemic to capture timeless photos to last a lifetime!

Photography sessions will be booked every 45 minutes from 9am to 5:15pm on four dates: Saturday, November 7; Sunday, November 8; Saturday, November 14; and Sunday, November 15. Patrons will have the option to choose from two photo packages - Holiday or All Occasions - and will be photographed at various pre-set and pre-lit locations within the theatre. Photo packages are $375 each and will include a digital gallery of finished images (25+ images) and a donation to the St. George Theatre.

All participants must abide by COVID-19 policies which include a screening and temperature check prior to entry, and masks are required to be worn when not being photographed. Sessions can accommodate families/households of up to six people (all participants must be from the same household).

Due to the current government regulations and social distancing protocols related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the St. George Theatre was forced to close its doors on March 13, resulting in the cancelation/postponement of over 130 live events. "We are always thinking outside-the-box to offer unique experiences to our community," Cugno added, "and these photo sessions are just one of the new fun-raising initiatives planned in the coming months."

For more information or to reserve your session today, click here.

