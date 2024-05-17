Spotlight: TED SPERLING at Kaufmann Concert Hall

Ted Sperling celebrates Sheldon Harnick at Lyrics & Lyricists!

By: May. 17, 2024
Ted Sperling salutes a Broadway a icon in Wonder of Wonders: Celebrating Sheldon Harnick: Sat, Jun 1- 3, 2024.

Join Ted Sperling for a celebration of the extraordinary legacy of triple Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Sheldon Harnick. Filled with unforgettable songs from Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me, Fiorello! and more – “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Miracle of Miracles,” “Tonight at Eight,” When Did I Fall in Love” and others – and reflections on Harnick’s wondrous life in musical theater, it’s the kind of tribute you’ll only find at Lyrics & Lyricists.

Featuring Adam Heller, Adam Kantor, Anna Zavelson, Sam Gravitte, and Alysha Umphress.



