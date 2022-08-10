Special Offer: See RANDY RAINBOW Live August 28 at Broward Center

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 10, 2022  

America's favorite musical satirist, Randy Rainbow, is taking his act on the road! On The Pink Glasses Tour, the two-time Emmy-nominated singer, writer, and comedian will take on the hottest topics and skewer politicos of the day as only he can, as he brings his most viral video song parodies to life onstage.

Featuring live accompaniment by some of Broadway's finest musicians, the show will also include personal stories, an audience Q&A, and brand new original songs written by Rainbow with Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns) and Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast).

