Sparks & Wiry Cries To Present SPARKSLIVE SONG Festival In February

Sparks & Wiry Cries, led by Co-Founders and Directors Martha Guth and Erika Switzer, will present sparksLIVE 2026 – an annual captivating series of live events showcasing exceptional art song performances, world premiere commissions, and programming that addresses socially-relevant issues – from Thursday, February 19, 2026, to Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the Thalia Theatre at Symphony Space.

The three-day event features vocalist Stephanie Blythe in recital with pianist and arranger Ryan MacEvoy McCullough for The Invisible Man; the inaugural songCIRCLE project with the world premiere performance of a work created and performed by Rebecca Hass; and the tenth annual songSLAM competition.

sparksLIVE 2026 kicks off with The Invisible Man on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Featuring world-renowned American vocalist Stephanie Blythe, together with pianist Ryan MacEvoy McCullough, The Invisible Man presents world premiere arrangements by McCullough in celebration of the life and work of songwriter Harry Warren. With compositions spanning over six decades, beginning in 1918, the program showcases a selection of Warren's works from the American Songbook, highlighting his collaborations with many of the great lyricists of the day, including Al Dubin, Mack Gordon, and Johnny Mercer.

The following evening, on Friday, February 20, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., sparksLIVE features the world premiere of The Song Blanket, commissioned by Sparks & Wiry Cries. Georgian Bay Métis artist and Citizen of the Métis Nation of Ontario, Rebecca Hass (Nitaawe Giizhigok – Singing Sky Woman), carries the legacy of her grandmother's quilts. In The Song Blanket, Rebecca gives voice to an old woman searching for what has been forgotten, using traditional teachings and cultural wisdom carried in the legacy of her grandmother's storytelling, and embodied in her quilts. The performance also features vocalists Lucy Shelton, Kamala Sankaram, Kate Morton, and pianist Erika Switzer.

The series concludes on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. with a special tenth anniversary edition of the songSLAM – Sparks & Wiry Cries's flagship event that continues to expand its global reach. The songSLAM event features 15 teams made up of composers, singers, and pianists premiering songs for a voting audience, concluding with a performance by the 2025 songSLAM Commission Prizewinner, Joshua Bornfield.

Fashioned after traditional poetry slams and storytelling events like The Moth, Sparks & Wiry Cries's songSLAMs give teams of composers and performers a chance to present world premieres of art songs and compete for audience-awarded cash prizes totalling up to $2,000. With the success of the last five years' added virtual component, Sparks & Wiry Cries will once again incorporate both recorded and live elements into the 2026 NYC songSLAM event, where all 15 songSLAM teams will perform.

Every year, Sparks & Wiry Cries awards a songSLAM commission prize to one of the composers from the previous NYC songSLAM. This year's winning commission, to be performed on February 21 at Symphony Space, will be the world premiere of Trial by composer Joshua Bornfield, poet Tom Haviv, soprano Marie Herrington, and pianist Timothy Krippner.

First premiered in NYC in 2015, the songSLAM has now been or will be co-presented with regional partners in four countries and 10 different cities around the globe: NYC, Toronto, Vancouver, London, Ljubljana, Ann Arbor, Cincinnati, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Waco, with even more growth on the horizon.

Event Information:



The Invisible Man

Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Thalia Theatre at Symphony Space | 2537 Broadway at 95th St. | New York, NY 10025-6990

Tickets: Advance $41; Senior/Student (with valid I.D) $41; Member $38; Child $22

Link: https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-sparks-and-wiry-cries-the-invisible-man

Program:

Celebrating the music of composer Harry Warren

Artists:

Stephanie Blythe, vocalist

Ryan MacEvoy McCullough, pianist

_______________________________________

The Song Blanket

Friday, February 20, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Thalia Theatre at Symphony Space | 2537 Broadway at 95th St. | New York, NY 10025-6990

Tickets: Advance $27; Senior/Student (with valid I.D) $27; Member $25; Child $15

Link: https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-sparks-and-wiry-cries-the-song-blanket

Program:

Rebecca Hass - The Song Blanket (2025) *World Premiere

Ian Cusson - What Binds Us (texts by Rebecca Hass and Michelle Poirier Brown)

Artists:

Rebecca Hass, vocalist and storyteller

Lucy Shelton, vocalist

Kamala Sankaram, vocalist

Kate Morton, vocalist

Erika Switzer, pianist

_______________________________________

Tenth Annual NYC songSLAM

Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Thalia Theatre at Symphony Space | 2537 Broadway at 95th St. | New York, NY 10025-6990

Tickets: Advance $24; Senior/Student (with valid I.D) $24; Member $23; Child $13

Link: https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-sparks-and-wiry-cries-10th-annual-songslam-competition

Program:

songSLAM compositions

Joshua Bornfield - Trial (2025) *World Premiere

Artists:

Tom Haviv, poet

Marie Herrington, soprano

Timothy Krippner, piano



2026 NYC songSLAM Teams:

Team 1:

To an Elephant ● Text by Emily Dickinson

Team Members: Aneesha Singh, soprano; Viona Sanjaya, pianist; Jack Frederick, composer

Team 2:

Red, Red Sky ● Text by Mary Maclane

Team Members: Melaina Mills, soprano; Giulia Magarelli, pianist; Sophie Kastner, composer

Team 3:

a cloud, a rose ● Text by John Secunde

Team Members: Gina Marie Falk, soprano; Jacob Hiser, pianist; John Secund, composer & poet

Team 4:

that's all i remember ● Text by Susan Bywaters

Team Members: Erin Reppenhagen, mezzo soprano; Austin Philemon, pianist; Thomas Palmer, composer; Susan Bywaters, poet

Team 5:

Mary's Monster ● Text by Mary Shelly, from Frankenstein

Team Members: Christina Kay, soprano; Melody Fader, pianist; Hai-Ting Chinn, composer

Team 6:

Approaching Gemini ● Text by Anika Venkatesh

Team Members: Anika Venkatesh, mezzo soprano & poet; Nicholas Wanstall, pianist; Francesca Hauser, composer

Team 7:

Firefly ● Text by Devondra Banks

Team Members: Erin Ridge, soprano; Travis Bloom, pianist; Raphael Fusco, composer

Team 8:

I Long to Learn ● Text by Rachel Scott

Team Members: Carson Cook, tenor; Chris Cooley, composer & pianist

Team 9:

Winter Stars ● Text by Sara Teasdale

Team Members: Michelle Trovato, soprano; Clint Borzoni, composer & pianist

Team 10:

The Wilds of Suburbia ● Text by Elena Montero Mulligan

Team Members: Elena Montero Mulligan, soprano, composer & poet; Tim Fitch, pianist

Team 11:

Dark ● Text by Ida Vitale (translation by Sarah Pollack)

Team Members: Teryn Kuzma, soprano; Olga Radović, composer & pianist

Team 12:

Space ● Text by Lucas Zuehl

Team Members: Lucas Zuehl, bass baritone, composer & poet; Michele Wong, pianist

Team 13:

Romance ● Text by Claude McKay

Team Members: Margaret Tigue, soprano; Jarod Yap, pianist; Steven Ward, composer

Team 14:

July 4th ● Text by Martha Sullivan

Team Members: Jamilyn Manning, soprano; Christopher Zander, pianist; Martha Sullivan, composer & poet

Team 15:

En el Bosque de los Sueños ● Text by Adolfo Montaño Vivas

Team Members: Sasha Gutierrez, soprano; Natasha Gwirceman, pianist; Santiago Gutierrez, composer

Team 16:

Puppy's First Time on the Moon ● Text by Caroline Cao

Team Members: Chantal Freeman, soprano; Dina Pruzhansky, composer & pianist

Team 17:

About the Size of It ● Text attr. Geoffrey Chaucer, translated & adapted by Phillip Wharton

Team Members: Samantha Nahra, soprano; Mitchell Cirker, pianist,; Phillip Wharton, composer