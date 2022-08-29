South Street Seaport Museum to Present September Chantey Events In-Person Aboard Tall Ship Wavertree

South Street Seaport Museum's monthly sea-music events continue in September. Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music - the original NYC chantey sing, now made popular on TikTok - will be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 2pm, in-person aboard 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Join a round-robin of shared songs featuring members of The New York Packet and friends. Singers of all levels, as well as listeners, are welcome to lead or request a song, join in the choruses, or just listen as we present traditional maritime work songs and ballads on the first Sunday of every month. The event is FREE. For more information and to sign up, visit seaportmuseum.org/chanteysing.

Chanteys at Work, a workshop and performance by chantey singer and educator Chris Koldewey, takes place on the second Sunday of every month. On September 11, 2022, Chanteys at Work workshops will run at 12pm, 1pm, and 3pm, showing how chanteys were used to help with the work on halyards, capstan, pumps, and more. Stop in for a single session or spend the afternoon learning as part of general admission onboard Wavertree. No registration needed. For more information, visit seaportmuseum.org/chanteys-at-work.

Both in-person events will take place on the main deck of the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Guests must walk up a few stairs and along an angled gangway to board the ship. Before or after each event, participants are invited to tour the Seaport Museum gallery exhibitions at 12 Fulton Street, as well as visit Wavertree and the 1908 lightship Ambrose on Pier 16, all free of charge.

After years of meeting in person on the historic tall ship Wavertree, the event moved online in April 2020. After two years in its virtual incarnation, South Street Seaport Museum's Chantey Sing is now back on Wavertree, having evolved into the preeminent virtual chantey sing in the world, featuring professionals and amateurs, old salts and new initiates, from across the street, across the country, and across the pond. South Street Seaport Museum actively recruits and supports new and diverse singers for each song.

"A fine mix of familiar songs and some new ones that should be better known. The fact that performers came from all over, from the Netherlands, the UK, Canada, and across the US, gave a wonderful feeling of this special musical community we all share," wrote one participant.

"This venue draws some excellent, knowledgeable singers and I always learn. Today I came away with four songs I wanted to learn," wrote another participant. "Joy!"

Old-time sailors on long voyages spent months living together in close quarters with no outside entertainment, no new people to interact with, a monotonous diet, and each day pretty much just like the day before. How did they keep their spirits up? Singing together! Work songs and fun songs, story songs and nonsense songs, songs of nostalgia and songs of up-to-the-moment news - all were part of the repertoire onboard. At South Street Seaport Museum, the Chantey tradition lives on. The September event will be hosted by Theresa Danks, longtime amateur chantey singer and Seaport Museum volunteer.

"Sea chanteys fit in beautifully with the New York tradition," said Norwitz. "Sailing ships were a melting pot of languages and cultures, and chanteys and forecastle songs, along with hard work and shared challenges, helped sailors merge into one community. When we sing these songs today - some old, and some updated with up-to-the-moment lyrics - we celebrate our connection with our maritime heritage and also with the community we create by enjoying home-made music together."

Each singalong includes a look at some objects from the Museum collection related to the songs being sung. Many singalongs also include a visit to one of the Museum's ships and a chat with a member of the crew.

The New York Packet was established over 30 years ago as the official maritime singing group of South Street Seaport Museum. First singing on the iconic vessel Peking, they have endeavored ever since to keep chantey singing alive in lower Manhattan. Even when the Seaport encountered "heavy weather" during and after hurricane Sandy, the Packet found places to fill with sound while awaiting a return to their beloved ships at the Seaport. In May of 2019, the moment came when the Packet could return and sing aboard Wavertree. It was a magical and welcome moment.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org

