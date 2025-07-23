South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free August Book Club THE DOCTORS BLACKWELL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum's monthly book club will continue on Monday, August 25, at 6:30pm at McNally Jackson, located at 4 Fulton Street. In partnership with McNally Jackson Books, Seaport Museum staff and special guests will stir up lively discussions informed by their shared love of literature, history, and preservation.

You don't have to read the full selection to enjoy the event; everyone is welcome! The event is free, and advance registration is encouraged. seaportmuseum.org/bookclub

The August book club selection highlights two trailblazing women featured in the Seaport Museum's Women Who Wowed walking tour-Elizabeth and Emily Blackwell.

In 1849, Elizabeth Blackwell became the first woman in America to earn an M.D., breaking barriers in a profession that had long excluded women. Her younger sister, Emily, equally determined and perhaps the more skilled physician, soon followed in her footsteps. Together, they founded the New York Infirmary for Indigent Women and Children-the first hospital in the country staffed entirely by women. Throughout the month, we'll read about the Blackwells' remarkable partnership, their supporters and challengers, and their lasting impact on medicine and women's rights. Join us at the end of the month to discuss their legacy.

The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine is available for purchase at most bookstores. Register for this meeting of the Seaport Museum Book Club today to receive a 10% off discount code for online orders of the book at McNally Jackson Books.

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers

Access to the historic ships and exhibition galleries at the Seaport Museum is not included with this event. If you would like to explore more that the Museum has to offer, book in advance or ask Museum staff about admission tickets, available Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 5pm when you check in. Museum admission tickets grant access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16 as well as all current exhibitions on view in the introduction galleries inside Schermerhorn Row located at 12 Fulton Street. Admission tickets also include entry to the new Maritime City exhibition in A.A. Thomson & Co. located at 213 Water Street. seaportmuseum.org/admission.