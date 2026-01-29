South Street Seaport Museum to Present February Family Activity Weekends: Build A Baggywrinkle

Take part in fun activities for the whole family to the South Street Seaport Museum. Timely hands-on activities and engagement stations for visitors of all ages provide creative opportunities that illuminate history and life at sea while enhancing your visit to the Seaport Museum galleries, the tall ship Wavertree, and the lightship Ambrose.

Book your free February family activity tickets here. Come to the Seaport museum to Build a Baggywrinkle on February 6, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and March 1.

February & March 2026: Build a Baggywrinkle

Join the Seaport Museum for an all-ages activity where you get to learn about the common ships' tool known as a baggywrinkle--a soft covering used to protect sails from damage. You'll get to see a real example from one of the Seaport Museum's historic ships, and then learn how to make one!

Traditionally, baggywrinkle is made from unraveled ropes, but throughout February, you can learn to make these important tools from scratch using colorful yarn. This fun craft can make for a unique maritime-inspired Valentine's Day decoration or you can use whatever color you like! The activity will take place indoors at 14 Fulton Street.