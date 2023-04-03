Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Street Seaport Museum Will Host Spring Flower Scavenger Hunt

The event is on April 8 and 9, 2023 from 11am-5pm on the Wavertree.

Apr. 03, 2023  

South Street Seaport Museum announces the Spring Flower Scavenger Hunt on April 8 and 9, 2023 from 11am-5pm on the Wavertree. Spring is a-bloom at the Seaport Museum! Join us in welcoming the season of awakening and sunshine with a timely fun-filled scavenger hunt aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree.

To mark the season and commemorate Wavertree's intercontinental crossings, this scavenger hunt challenges people of all ages to find illustrations of flowers hidden throughout the decks of this historical three-masted cargo ship. The flowers we'll be searching for are illustrations of blossoms from countries Wavertree visited in her impressive 35-year sailing career. Those who find all the flowers in the hunt will even receive a small prize! The event is free, but please let us know that you're coming by registering at seaportmuseum.org/spring-flower-hunt.

The permanently-moored 1885 tall ship Wavertree is open to the public Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-5pm, at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets) as part of Pay What You Wish General Admission tickets. Tours aboard Wavertree include access to the main deck and quarter deck. Learn how people worked and lived aboard a 19th century cargo sailing vessel, from the captain to the ship's officers, cooks, and crew. Then visit the cargo hold and stand atop the viewing platform where you can take in the massive main cargo area. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit seaportmuseum.org/wavertree.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org



Related Stories
Broadway Buying Guide: April 3, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: April 3, 2023
Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, April 3, 2023.
Brooke Dillman, Ryann Redmond, Tess Soltau, and More Complete Broadway Cast Of ONCE UPON A Photo
Brooke Dillman, Ryann Redmond, Tess Soltau, and More Complete Broadway Cast Of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
The complete cast has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Once Upon A One More Time, the new musical comedy that flips the script on famous fairytales, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears. Learn more about who is starring in the production here!
Chita Rivera Will Chat With Nathan Lane to Launch Her Memoir Photo
Chita Rivera Will Chat With Nathan Lane to Launch Her Memoir
To celebrate and kick-off the publication of her long-awaited book CHITA: A MEMOIR, the legendary Chita Rivera will appear in conversation with her dear friend Nathan Lane on Monday, April 24, 2023, 7:00 PM at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center, 10 East 66 Street, NYC. 
Photos: First Look at the Olivier Awards 2023 Winners Photo
Photos: First Look at the Olivier Awards 2023 Winners
The winners have been unveiled for this year’s Olivier Awards with Mastercard, British theatre’s biggest night, which took place on Sunday 2 April at the Royal Albert Hall in London, hosted by Hannah Waddingham. Check out the photos of the winners here.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Alex Newell, Caroline Innerbichler, and More Discuss SHUCKED on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Alex Newell, Caroline Innerbichler, and More Discuss SHUCKED on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
April 2, 2023

Watch cast members Alex Newell, Caroline Innerbichler, and Kevin Cahoon, songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and book writer Robert Horn discuss bringing SHUCKED to Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning!
Video: Neil Diamond Talks Life with Parkinson's and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Neil Diamond Talks Life with Parkinson's and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
April 2, 2023

Watch Neil Diamond discuss his journey with Parkinson's disease and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning.
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Country Music-Inspired ShowtunesBroadway Jukebox: 75 Country Music-Inspired Showtunes
April 1, 2023

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Oklahoma!, The Robber Bridegroom, Floyd Collins, Violet, Bright Star, Annie Get Your Gun, Paint Your Wagon, Giant, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Hands on a Hardbody, Big River, The Civil War, Shenandoah, and so many more.
Video: Neil Diamond To Open Up About Parkinson's, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE & More on CBSVideo: Neil Diamond To Open Up About Parkinson's, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE & More on CBS
March 31, 2023

Watch a preview of Neil Diamond's emotional interview with Anthony Mason for CBS SUNDAY MORNING.
Photos: Local Students Attend SIX on Broadway Through TDF's Introduction to Theatre ProgramPhotos: Local Students Attend SIX on Broadway Through TDF's Introduction to Theatre Program
March 31, 2023

Check out photos of local students attending Six on Broadway through TDF's Introduction to Theatre Program!
share