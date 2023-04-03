South Street Seaport Museum Will Host Spring Flower Scavenger Hunt

South Street Seaport Museum announces the Spring Flower Scavenger Hunt on April 8 and 9, 2023 from 11am-5pm on the Wavertree. Spring is a-bloom at the Seaport Museum! Join us in welcoming the season of awakening and sunshine with a timely fun-filled scavenger hunt aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree.

To mark the season and commemorate Wavertree's intercontinental crossings, this scavenger hunt challenges people of all ages to find illustrations of flowers hidden throughout the decks of this historical three-masted cargo ship. The flowers we'll be searching for are illustrations of blossoms from countries Wavertree visited in her impressive 35-year sailing career. Those who find all the flowers in the hunt will even receive a small prize! The event is free, but please let us know that you're coming by registering at seaportmuseum.org/spring-flower-hunt.

The permanently-moored 1885 tall ship Wavertree is open to the public Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-5pm, at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets) as part of Pay What You Wish General Admission tickets. Tours aboard Wavertree include access to the main deck and quarter deck. Learn how people worked and lived aboard a 19th century cargo sailing vessel, from the captain to the ship's officers, cooks, and crew. Then visit the cargo hold and stand atop the viewing platform where you can take in the massive main cargo area. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit seaportmuseum.org/wavertree.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org