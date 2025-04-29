South Street Seaport Museum Unveils Summer 2025 Sea Chanteys And Maritime Music Schedule

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum revealed the full schedule of the monthly Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music program aboard the tall ship Wavertree at Pier 16.

Returning to the deck of the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, the monthly sea-song sing along, will be hosted by a local artist who will lead the group through a variety of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Throughout the in-person only event, attendees of all skill levels are welcome to take the stage for this round-robin where you will be able to sing and share the chantey of your choice. Attendees will be encouraged to sing along with the chorus or just sit back and enjoy each performance. Singers of all levels, as well as listeners, will be welcome to participate in this free event where you will be able to lead or request a song during the round-robin or simply listen.

2025 Schedule

Sunday, May 4, 2025, 2-4pm

Sunday, June 1, 2025, 2-4pm

Sunday, July 6, 2025, 2-4pm

Sunday, August 3, 2025, 2-4pm

Sunday, September 7, 2025, 2-4pm

Sunday, October 5, 2025, 2-4pm

About the 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

Wavertree was built at Southampton, England, in 1885 and, after a 24-year sailing career and circumnavigating the globe at least three times, is now the last remaining iron-hulled three-masted full-rigged cargo ship. Today, Wavertree is visited by guests of all ages from around the globe and serves as the centerpiece of the "Street of Ships" at the Seaport Museum. She was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 13, 1978 and symbolizes the profound influence of sailing ships, their intrepid sailors, and the bustling waterfront in shaping New York City into a modern metropolis. As a historic vessel with a fascinating past, Wavertree embodies the rich maritime heritage that played a pivotal role in transforming South Street into the vibrant heart of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org/about-wavertree

Deals from John Proctor Is the Villain Booth Theatre (Broadway) At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero. John Proctor Is the Villain, led by Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past. Get Tickets from $71.00