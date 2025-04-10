South Street Seaport Museum Reveals 2025 Pioneer Sailing Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Street Seaport Museum has revealed the 2025 sailing season for the 1885 Schooner Pioneer beginning in May and running through October. Tickets range from $10-$70 to sail New York Harbor and are on sale now! seaportmuseum.org/pioneer

This is a unique and unforgettable way to see the Big Apple's iconic landmarks, making it a must-do adventure for both locals and visitors alike. You can even book a private charter for a special sail with your friends and family or co-workers and clients.

Sail the New York Harbor on 1885 Schooner Pioneer

Experience New York City like never before with the Seaport Museum's thrilling sails aboard the historic 1885 schooner Pioneer! From May through October, the Museum's daytime, sunset, and programmatic sails offer you the exclusive opportunity to take in the breathtaking views of the Big Apple from the deck of a National Register-listed vessel. As you set sail on an unforgettable journey, you'll witness some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan's architectural treasures, Governors Island, Ellis Island, and more. Whether you're a seasoned New Yorker or a first-time visitor, this adventure promises to be a truly unforgettable experience. But that's not all--as a guest on board, you'll have the chance to get hands-on and help raise a sail or simply sit back and relax as you soak up the stunning scenery. And, for the perfect al fresco dining experience, bring along your favorite meal or snack, along with your preferred beverages or even a bottle of wine to sip on deck. seaportmuseum.org/pioneer

Charter a Historic Vessel

Looking for a unique and unforgettable way to celebrate a special occasion or impress your clients with an exciting corporate outing? Look no further than the Seaport Museum's private charters on the schooner Pioneer! This unique vessel provides the perfect backdrop for a group adventure, celebration, or corporate event. Whether you are looking to host a birthday party, anniversary celebration, or team-building outing, the Seaport Museum has got you covered. Pioneer charters range from $2,000 to $3,750 for either a two- or three-hour sail, for up to 36 people. Learn about discounts and book a custom charter experience today. seaportmuseum.org/charters

K-12 Education Programs on the Water

Educational programs and field trips are also offered aboard Pioneer and booking for school groups and summer camps is now open. Head into New York Harbor for an outdoor educational experience your group will never forget. During a two- or three-hour sailing program, each group will enjoy one-of-a-kind activities such as hauling on ropes to raise sail and viewing the Statue of Liberty and other historic landmarks. Programs are custom-tailored to fit grade level, age groups, and curriculum, with pricing starting at $500. Scholarships are available, and Title I school groups are encouraged to apply. To learn more or to reserve your group today, contact education@seany.org.

