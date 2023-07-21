South Street Seaport Museum Presents Wavertree Golden Hours

South Street Seaport Museum announces free Wavertree Golden Hours. Starting July 28, the Seaport Museum's 1885 tall ship Wavertree is extending its summer hours every Friday through August 25 from 5 to 7pm!

Come and experience a self-guided early evening tour of this captivating historic vessel while enjoying the breathtaking views of Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn Heights. The illuminated skylines during the magical Golden Hour will cast a golden hue across the city and waterfront. Admission is free! Registration is encouraged but walk ups are welcome. For more information, visit https://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/golden-hours/.

This National Register-listed vessel represents the thousands of ships that docked along New York's waterfront over the centuries and invites visitors aboard to see how people worked and lived aboard a 19th century cargo sailing ship--from the captain to the ship's officers, cooks, and crew. In the care of the Seaport Museum. Wavertree has been meticulously restored and has been carefully curated to help tell the story of of the rise of New York City as a global metropolis.

On your visit you are invited to explore the main deck which features the newly restored forecastle, where the crew bunked; the galley, where meals were prepared; the saloon, which acted as the captain's living room and the ship's office in port; and the quarterdeck, where you can man the helm, turn the ships wheel, and learn about the capstan. You will also get a look into the vast cargo hold, which stored bulk cargo on Wavertree'smany journeys to distant ports around the globe during her 24-year sailing career.

After the extended hours, participants are invited to enjoy a sunset sail on the Seaport Museum's 1885 schooner Pioneer. This added experience is the perfect opportunity for a dreamy date night, an unforgettable evening with friends, or a serene solo adventure. Tickets for Sunset Sails range from $30-$70. seaportmuseum.org/pioneer-sunset-sail

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org