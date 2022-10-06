South Street Seaport Museum October Architecture, Walking Tours, And More

South Street Seaport Museum announces its October Architecture, Walking Tours, and more. From Archtober and Open House New York to a continued partnership with Urban Archive and a monthly book club, the Seaport Museum has events all month long. For more information, visit seaportmuseum.org.

Archtober 2022 at the Seaport Museum

The Seaport Museum's annual series of seaport district walking tours return in-person for Archtober 2022, New York City's Architecture and Design Month. Join the Seaport Museum's staff for free, in-person walking tours of the South Street Seaport Historic District to discover the hidden history of the Seaport's architecture and where passenger and shipping services printed their tickets and advertisements. For more information and to register, visit southstreetseaportmuseum.org/archtober2022.

Seaport Walking Tour: Hidden History of the South Street Seaport's Architecture

October 8, 15, 29 at 2pm; October 12 at 6:30pm | In-Person | 12 Fulton St. | Free

Several buildings in the South Street Seaport Historic District are considered to be some of the oldest standing structures in Manhattan. From taverns to warehouses, built by the most famous American architects of the 19th century, the buildings of the Seaport have big stories to tell. Take a walk with us and discover the origins of New York's greatness. Tours will be led together by the Seaport Museum's Director of Collections and Manager of Engagement & Public Programs. Rain or shine.

Seaport Walking Tour: Typography and Job Printing in the 19th-Century Seaport

October 15 at 12pm; October 19 at 6:30pm | In-Person | Bowne & Co. | Free

Most printers in early 19th century New York were located where the action was: near the city's main port of entry at South Street. Walk with us to discover where passenger and shipping services printed their tickets, and learn about the typography on these historic buildings. Tours will be led by the Seaport Museum's Bowne & Co. Art Director and Operation Manager with a stop at Bowne & Co. at 211 Water Street to see printing in action. Rain or shine.

Open House New York 2022: Wavertree Tour

October 22 at 1pm, 2pm, and 4pm | In-Person | Pier 16 | Free

The 20th Annual Open House New York Weekend, which promotes unparalleled access to the city-to the places, people, projects, systems, and ideas that define New York and its future-will take place October 22-23. As part of its lineup, OHNY will include an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of tall ship Wavertree.

Join the South Street Seaport Museum for a special behind-the-scenes tour of 1885 tall ship Wavertree. The 137-year-old Wavertree, built of riveted wrought iron, is an archetype of the sailing ships of the latter half of the 19th century that, during the "age of sail," lined South Street by the dozens, creating a forest of masts from the Battery to the Brooklyn Bridge. Seaport Museum staff and crew will take you to places around the ship not typically accessible to the general public. Guests will get a glimpse at how the historic fleet is maintained, see "secret" nooks and crannies, and get immersed in history while walking the entire length of Wavertree's massive cargo hold.

Tickets will be distributed on a lottery basis by OHNY, available starting October 13. For more information and to sign up, visit seaportmuseum.org/ohny2022.

Virtual Walking Tours: Seaport Museum x Urban Archives

Take a walk with the South Street Seaport Museum, virtually, and discover the origins of New York's greatness via Urban Archive, a technology nonprofit that promotes historical research and discovery. You can either come down to South Street and, using the Urban Archive iPhone app, follow the walk in person, or enjoy these free virtual tours from the comfort of your home at seaportmuseum.org/seaport-museum-x-urban-archive

South Street Seaport Architecture Walking Tour

Discover the origins of New York's greatness. Several buildings in the South Street Seaport District are considered to be some of the oldest standing structures in Manhattan. From taverns to warehouses, built by the most famous American architects of the 19th century, the buildings of the Seaport have big stories to tell.

Lower Manhattan Waterfront Walking Tour

Over the centuries, the coast of Lower Manhattan has been reshaped by tides, fires, demolition, development, and various colors of gentrification. Take a virtual walk with us as we unveil details of Lower Manhattan's unique architecture, piers, and urban transformations.

Castle Clinton: A Look At New York City Through One Building With Multiple Identities

New York City's architecture is central to what makes it so iconic. From skyscrapers to well-loved taverns, New York City is filled with buildings of all shapes and sizes. One building that has served many roles throughout New York's storied history is Castle Clinton. Join us to learn how a single location at the tip of Lower Manhattan has been renovated and re imagined over the years to fulfill the needs in an ever changing city.

Street Advertising in Early 20th Century Manhattan - NEW!

From soap to Broadway shows, the street advertising in the Thomas W. Kennedy Photography Collection in the Seaport Museum's collection can tell us a lot about what late 19th and early 20th century Manhattan was selling.

Take a virtual walk with us to discover some of the most ephemeral aspects of New York: the broadsides, building signs and billboards that constantly change with new businesses, consumer products and entertainments.

19th Century Tavern Crawl - NEW!

New York City is known for its nightlife and entertainment. Since its early days, people have gathered in taverns to socialize, discuss the latest news, and gossip while enjoying drinks with friends. Join us as we take you back in time for a 19th century bar crawl that will quench your thirst for more of the City's history.

Old Meets New: Coffee Houses of Lower Manhattan - NEW!

New York City is home to coffee lovers. For centuries, coffee has been sold, traded, and enjoyed in the city. One aspect of coffee culture that has aided its popularity is the coffee house. Coffee houses' locations throughout Lower Manhattan were essential to the foundations of the City's political and financial institutions. Although these institutions are no longer standing, their influences are still felt today. Join us as we travel to the locations of several old New York City coffee houses to see what has replaced them in their stead.

Seaport Museum Book Club

Monday, October 24, 2022 | 5:30pm | McNally Jackson | Free, Registration Encouraged

Join the South Street Seaport Museum for a maritime-themed book club that meets monthly! Presented in partnership with McNally Jackson Books, located at 4 Fulton Street, just a few doors down from the Seaport Museum, our literary selections will be announced one month in advance. Seaport Museum staff and special guests will stir up lively discussions on the last Monday of each month, informed by our shared love of literature, history, and preservation. This month's book, Up in the Old Hotel, written by Joseph Mitchell of The New Yorker, sheds light on the history of architectural remnants within the upper floors of New York City Landmark Schermerhorn Row in the South Street Seaport District. https://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/bookclub/

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org.