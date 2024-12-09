South Street Seaport Museum Announces Stamp A Dreidel Activity

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum has announced Stamp a Dreidel Activity on Sunday, December 29, 2024, from 3pm to 5pm, at 207 Water Street.

Presented as part of the neighborhood menorah lighting at the Seaport, celebrate Hanukkah with the Seaport Museum by hot-foil stamping your own wooden dreidel with special letterforms developed by the professional printers at Bowne & Co.

Foil stamping is similar to letterpress printing, in that a raised surface is used to transfer the image, but rather than ink, a heat-activated metallic gold foil is used. The talented printers at Bowne & Co. drew these letterforms based on scans of a German 15th century Ashkenazi Haggadah from The British Library. Those designs were then made into the magnesium dies used for this foil stamping activity.

Registration is encouraged for this free drop-in activity but walkups will be accommodated as possible. You are welcome to visit anytime between 3pm and 5pm, and you don't have to stay for the full event. seaportmuseum.org/dreidel-activity

Not able to make it to Bowne & Co. for the activity? No worries! You can purchase your own hot-foil stamped dreidel on bowne.co!

About the Neighborhood Celebration

The Seaport's annual Chanukah Menorah Lighting is hosted by the Jewish Learning Experience. All are welcome at this family-friendly holiday celebration, which will include face painting, popcorn, chocolate and other traditional treats, and a musical performance by the FiDi Hebrew School. The pinnacle of the afternoon will be the traditional Menorah lighting ceremony, featuring this year's grand Menorah made from chocolate. We hope you'll join us for these sweet holiday celebrations with our downtown community. theseaport.nyc/events/chanukah

About Bowne & Co.

Established by Robert Bowne in 1775, Bowne & Co. holds the distinction of being New York's oldest operating business under the same name. After growing as a financial printer throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Bowne & Co. Inc. partnered with the Seaport Museum in 1975 to open a 19th century-style print shop at 211 Water Street in the South Street Seaport Historic District. Today, it is comprised of the Bowne & Co. Printing Office--a workspace that continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing using historic presses from South Street Seaport Museum's working collection--and Bowne & Co. Stationers, a19th century-style emporium selling gifts and fine goods. seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins."