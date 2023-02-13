Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Street Seaport Museum Announces Mid-Winter Recess Extended Hours And Activities

A free trip to the Seaport Museum and its fleet of ships is an experience the whole family can enjoy while schools are closed.

Feb. 13, 2023  

South Street Seaport Museum Announces Mid-Winter Recess Extended Hours And Activities

South Street Seaport Museum announces extended hours and special activities during New York City public schools' Mid-Winter Recess, 11am-5pm daily from Wednesday, February 22 through Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 12 Fulton Street, NYC. A free trip to the Seaport Museum and its fleet of ships is an experience the whole family can enjoy while schools are closed. For more information and to plan your visit, visit seaportmuseum.org/visit/.

Tour the Museum's Fulton Street galleries where you can learn how the Seaport and South Street shaped New York, and see how First Class and Third Class passengers traveled aboard early 20th century ocean liners. Children ages 2-7 are sure to relish the engaging Seaport Discovery Room that features larger-than-life maritime-themed murals that bring families into the beloved books of Eric Carle. Learn more about current exhibitions at seaportmuseum.org/exhibitions.

Guided tours of the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, and the 1908 lightship Ambrose will leave from 12 Fulton Street throughout the special Mid-Winter Recess hours. While space on Wavertree tours is offered on a first-come first-served basis, registration is encouraged to guarantee your space for tours of Ambrose. Learn more and register for Ambrose guided tours at seaportmuseum.org/ambrose.

Throughout the special Mid-Winter Recess hours, the Museum is offering creative hands-on family activities that will enhance your visit while illuminating maritime history and life at sea. In addition to these walkup activities, kids ages 5-12 are invited to sign up for 45-minute Crew and Cargo sessions, where they can raise the sail and walk the capstan 'round on Wavertree, while learning how sailors slept, ate, worked, and played. Learn more and register for Crew and Cargo sessions at seaportmuseum.org/crew-and-cargo.

No visit to the Museum is complete without a walk through Bowne & Co., Stationers. Make sure to stop by the Museum's turn-of-the-century store where you can find designs created by resident printers using custom plates, historic fonts, and printing presses from the Museum's working collection. Learn more about Bowne & Co. at seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers.

Be sure to review the Museum's latest COVID-19 protocols before attending.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
German Ballet Director Suspended After Assaulting Critic With Dog Feces Photo
German Ballet Director Suspended After Assaulting Critic With Dog Feces
Marco Goecke, a German ballet director, has been suspended from the Hanover State Opera after smearing dog feces on a critic's face following his review of one of his shows.
Video: Stars from INTO THE WOODS, HADESTOWN & More Celebrate Black History Month at Br Photo
Video: Stars from INTO THE WOODS, HADESTOWN & More Celebrate Black History Month at Broadway Sessions
Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway. In this video, watch a special Black History Month edition!
NYC Off Broadway Week Kicks Off Today With 26 Shows Photo
NYC Off Broadway Week Kicks Off Today With 26 Shows
NYC Off Broadway Week is now live! The biannual program is celebrating its 14th year and will offer 2-for-1 tickets to 26 Off-Broadway shows from February 13 through March 5. See how to purchase tickets!
Rock Musical LIZZIE Picked Up by Broadway Licensing Photo
Rock Musical LIZZIE Picked Up by Broadway Licensing
After nearly 100 independent productions in ten countries across four continents in six languages, “LIZZIE” the Musical, by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt, has been picked up by Broadway Licensing.

More Hot Stories For You


Chita Rivera to Launch Book Tour This Spring With Nathan Lane, Laura Benanti & MoreChita Rivera to Launch Book Tour This Spring With Nathan Lane, Laura Benanti & More
February 13, 2023

In celebration of the publication of her upcoming book, CHITA: A MEMOIR, join the legendary theatrical icon, Chita Rivera as she appears In Conversation with friends Nathan Lane, Harvey Fierstein, Laura Benanti and her co- writer Patrick Pacheco.
Photo: Get a First Look at McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda in WICKEDPhoto: Get a First Look at McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda in WICKED
February 13, 2023

Get a first look at McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda in WICKED on Broadway! Her first performance at the Gershwin Theater will be Tuesday February 14.
New Ohio Theatre to Close its Doors This AugustNew Ohio Theatre to Close its Doors This August
February 13, 2023

After 30 years as an indispensable pillar of the downtown independent theatre community, New Ohio Theatre will conclude operations at 154 Christopher Street at the end of the current season on August 31, 2023.
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Adds Four Simulcast ViewingsBETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Adds Four Simulcast Viewings
February 13, 2023

Due to popular demand, Second Stage Theater has added four simulcast performances of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY. See details about the performances, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Aneesa Folds, Bryce Pinkham, Marc Kudisch & More to Lead TRADING PLACES Staged Reading in NYCAneesa Folds, Bryce Pinkham, Marc Kudisch & More to Lead TRADING PLACES Staged Reading in NYC
February 13, 2023

Producer Marc Madnick will present a staged reading by invitation only of the new musical TRADING PLACES in New York City on February 16 and 17. See who is starring in the reading, and more!
share