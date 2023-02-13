South Street Seaport Museum Announces Mid-Winter Recess Extended Hours And Activities

South Street Seaport Museum announces extended hours and special activities during New York City public schools' Mid-Winter Recess, 11am-5pm daily from Wednesday, February 22 through Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 12 Fulton Street, NYC. A free trip to the Seaport Museum and its fleet of ships is an experience the whole family can enjoy while schools are closed. For more information and to plan your visit, visit seaportmuseum.org/visit/.

Tour the Museum's Fulton Street galleries where you can learn how the Seaport and South Street shaped New York, and see how First Class and Third Class passengers traveled aboard early 20th century ocean liners. Children ages 2-7 are sure to relish the engaging Seaport Discovery Room that features larger-than-life maritime-themed murals that bring families into the beloved books of Eric Carle. Learn more about current exhibitions at seaportmuseum.org/exhibitions.

Guided tours of the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, and the 1908 lightship Ambrose will leave from 12 Fulton Street throughout the special Mid-Winter Recess hours. While space on Wavertree tours is offered on a first-come first-served basis, registration is encouraged to guarantee your space for tours of Ambrose. Learn more and register for Ambrose guided tours at seaportmuseum.org/ambrose.

Throughout the special Mid-Winter Recess hours, the Museum is offering creative hands-on family activities that will enhance your visit while illuminating maritime history and life at sea. In addition to these walkup activities, kids ages 5-12 are invited to sign up for 45-minute Crew and Cargo sessions, where they can raise the sail and walk the capstan 'round on Wavertree, while learning how sailors slept, ate, worked, and played. Learn more and register for Crew and Cargo sessions at seaportmuseum.org/crew-and-cargo.

No visit to the Museum is complete without a walk through Bowne & Co., Stationers. Make sure to stop by the Museum's turn-of-the-century store where you can find designs created by resident printers using custom plates, historic fonts, and printing presses from the Museum's working collection. Learn more about Bowne & Co. at seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers.

Be sure to review the Museum's latest COVID-19 protocols before attending.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org