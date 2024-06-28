South Street Seaport Museum Announces July Sea Chanteys And Maritime Music Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum has announced three Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music events that will take place aboard the tall ship Wavertree and the schooner Pioneer throughout the month of July at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets).

July Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music Sing-Along

Sunday, July 7 | 2pm | Wavertree | Free

This July sing will be hosted aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree by local artist Lafayette Matthews who will lead the sea-song sing-along that will feature a variety of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Throughout the event, attendees of all skill levels are welcome to take the stage for this round-robin where you can sing and share the chantey of your choice, join in the choruses throughout the event, or just listen.

This event is free, and advanced registration is encouraged; walkups will be accommodated as possible. Any attendee is welcome to lead a song during the round-robin.

seaportmuseum.org/chanteysing

Sea Chanteys for Work at Sea

Saturday, July 20 | 12pm, 1pm, 3pm | Wavertree | Free

Join the Seaport Museum for captivating performances in a free mini-workshop that explores the rich musical tradition of sea chanteys-songs used by old-time sailors to facilitate their work at sea. These catchy rhythms served as a unifying force during various tasks like hauling on lines and engaging in labor that required synchronized effort and heave-hos.

Step aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, where the knowledgeable chantey singer and educator, Chris Koldewey, will guide participants to different parts of the vessel. Through interactive demonstrations, he will showcase how these songs were sung while working with halyards, at the capstan, winch, and more.

Advanced registration is suggested for this free event but walk-ups will be accommodated as possible and drop-ins are welcome. Workshops will repeat at 12pm, 1pm, and 3pm. You can stay for the full workshop or just drop in as you explore Wavertree. Discover the enchanting songs of the sea and learn how they not only enhanced work efficiency but also brought joy to sailors.

seaportmuseum.org/chanteys-at-work

Chantey Sing and Sail

Saturday, July 20 | 4pm | Pioneer | $20-$50

Embark on a musical journey through New York Harbor aboard the 1885 schooner Pioneer with the Seaport Museum! This event offers a special sea-song sing-along, featuring historical songs that were used by old-time sailors to make their work more manageable.

As the Historical Register-listed vessel glides across the water, you'll be treated to a round-robin of catchy rhythms, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of unfurled sails and iconic New York landmarks, including the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan's architectural gems, Ellis Island, and more! This is a truly immersive experience that lets you soak in the essence of the city's maritime history.

No matter your singing abilities, all are welcome to sign up and participate in this two-hour sail, departing from Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets). Whether you're a seasoned singer or simply a keen listener, you'll have the chance to lead or request a traditional maritime work song or ballad.

Bring along your favorite beverage, meal, or snack to savor al fresco style on the deck, while surrounded by songs that have resonated along the waterways for centuries. And, if you're feeling adventurous, you'll even have the opportunity to help raise the sails and haul on lines, just like the sailors of old.

Advance reservations are recommended. Sign up today to join your fellow chantey enthusiasts and newbies as we set sail for a unique and unforgettable chantey sing at sea.

Seaport Museum members receive 20% off on all sailing opportunities. Just sign in when prompted at checkout to receive your discount.

Schedule

Check In Begins: 3pm

Check In Ends: 3:45pm

Board: 3:45pm

Depart: 4pm

Return: 6pm

seaportmuseum.org/sing-and-sail

Extend Your Visit

Before and after these chantey programs, participants are invited to take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission to the Seaport Museum. General Admission includes access to three gallery exhibitions at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk through Wavertree at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between. General Admission is included with Chantey Sing and Sail tickets.seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org