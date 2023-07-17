Soundtrack For New Movie Musical FRANKENSTEIN Out Now

The Soundtrack for Frankenstein, the Joe LoBianco film adaptation of the long running Off-Broadway hit musical by Eric B. Sirota is out now. It is released under the title of "Frankenstein Cast Album (Movie Musical)" to most music streaming services. The movie has already been released and is available to be streamed on-demand on StreamingMusicals.com. Frankenstein is a sweeping romantic musical buoyed by its powerful score, about the human need for love and companionship, based on Mary Shelley's novel. More information can be found on the film's website TheFrankensteinMusical.com.

The Frankenstein Cast Album (Movie Musical) can be found at these links and others:

Spotify

YouTube

Apple

Amazon

The songs have music and lyrics by Eric B. Sirota. The musical director is Kent Jeong Eun Kim, Orchestrations are by Kent Jeong Eun Kim, Kim Jinhyoung & Eric B. Sirota. There are additional lyrics by Julia London Sirota, and some contributions by Sharon Sudol. The musical arrangements also have contributions by previous musical directors Anessa Marie, Austin Nuckols and Mila Henry.

The movie cast recorded on the album includes Daniel Robert Burns (Victor Frankenstein), Marc Christopher (Creature), Grace Hwoang (Elizabeth Lavenza), Tim Bacskai (Henry Clerval), Ren King (Innkeeper), Jay Lucas Chacon (Innkeeper), Daryl Glenn (Victor's Father), Lauren Coccaro (Justine), and Julie McNamara.

The songs were recorded by music producer Joe LoBianco in Sept. 2021 at Tin Mirror Studios in Kings Park, New York. Filming took place later that month at the Park Theatre in Union City, New Jersey. Mastering of the songs, as well as the film post-production was done at Tin Mirror Studios by Joe LoBianco.

This film is an exciting new hybrid between a stage performance and a movie musical, with an expanded, sweeping romantic orchestrated score. Directed by Joe LoBianco, this film is produced by John Lant and Tamra Pica in collaboration with Write Act Repertory, Tin Mirror Productions and Gatehouse Entertainment. It was reimagined and restaged by John Lant for the film medium and directed by Joe LoBianco, with technical consultant Tom DiOrio and fellow producers Maarten Cornelis, Eric B. Sirota and Cara London.

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is one of the few classic novels still frequently read, especially in schools. There is a discount for group licensing, good for both group showing or individual access for each student, details of which can be found on the website.

Later this year, Avail Films will release a DVD version of Frankenstein, as well as a CD of the soundtrack.

Album Track List



Prologue (Victor's Lament)

Victor's Coming Home

Through the Seasons

Once in a Dream

Working

God in Heaven (The Modern Prometheus)

Heartbeat

More Than a Mother

Scared, Silent, Stare

Guest List

Life Must Go On

Elizabeth

Into the Light

Though the Window

Why?

Trio

Day of Wrath

Vocalise

Write by Candlelight

Here, In My Heart

I Can Dream Too

Wedding Night

Duet Reprise

Heartbeat Reprise

Elizabeth Forgive Me

Victor's Lament - Reprise

I Tried to Fly

Evil Fiend (Why Reprise)

Oh, Frankenstein

Creator's Creator

End Title Music

For further information, please visit https://thefrankensteinmusical.com, or https://www.streamingmusicals.com to stream Frankenstein on-demand.



Eric is a composer and playwright, having written 5 full-length musicals. He studied musical composition in college and is an established and highly published research scientist with a PhD in Physics. His musical, "Frankenstein," played Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre for 3 years. His musical "Your Name on My Lips" had two productions at Theatre for the New City, where Sirota was a resident playwright. In 2019, he was the recipient of the Denis Diderot Artists-in-Residence grant to attend the Chateau Orquevaux residency where he wrote "A Good Day - (Music, memory, an old flame and Alzheimer's)," which is currently in development. As composer (with librettist Vin Morreale Jr.), he wrote A Day at the White House, which is slated for a production this fall. Other works include The Flemington Oratorio and a dramatic musical setting of Unetane Tokef. EricSirota.com

JOE LOBIANCO (Music Producer and Film Director)



Joe is an award winning film Director and Director of Photography for feature and short films. As a director of film and music Joe started his career working for commercial clients such as the NY Jets, Bloomingdales and IBM. Joe's photography has also been featured throughout the world and has circulated to millions. Joe directed the full-length feature film 3 Doors From Paradise now in worldwide distribution, the short films Quality Control and multiple award winning Dinner For Two. TV shows include The Toronto ArtHouse Film Festival Awards, the MMA show ChokeHold. He is also the director of photography for the children's show Funikijam and Art Garfunkel music videos and promos as well as Off-Broadway plays such as Ximer. Joe was also the editor on the multiple award winning documentary Keeping Christmas.



John is a 40-year veteran in the entertainment industry and has been involved in over 700 television, film, music tours, and theatrical productions as a creative producer / director, consultant, and showrunner. An award-winning producer, director, writer, lighting and set designer, John has mounted productions at Cal Arts, Ricardo Montalban, Powerhouse, Long Beach Playhouse, Glendale Center, Hollywood Playhouse, LATC, Ivy Substation, the Jewel Box Theatres and Write Act Repertory in LA. His work and productions garnered Drama-Logue, Diamond, ADA, NAACP Awards, LA Weekly and Backstage Picks of the Week, Garland, Valley Theatre (LA) nominations and receiving the California Service Award from the State Legislature for his Community Outreach and Service to the Arts in 2000, 2001, 2008 and 2009. He has produced 17 Off-Broadway Plays and is currently the Producing Artistic Director of Write act Repertory and is a TRU Board, APAP Presenter, and Associate SDC Member. He currently lives in New York, worked at Carnegie Hall for 13 years pre-COVID, and out of producing offices here and in LA.



Tamra's theater and television work spans 35 years with credits ranging from prop designer to producer of plays, musicals, dance, and ice shows. She's produced over 15 Off-Broadway productions including the long-running Frankenstein, Swing, and Lili Marlene and LA premieres most recently: Path to Catherine. Alongside theater, Tamra's production, casting, and development television work can be seen for companies such as Disney, Sony, Cartoon Network, NBC Studios, TBS, CBS, MTV, ABC and FOX. TV/Film Producing credits include America's Prince: The JFK Junior Story, Venice the Series, and she casts projects for theater, film and television in both New York and Los Angeles.