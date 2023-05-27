Film Adaptation of Off-Broadway FRANKENSTEIN Will Stream Beginning This Weekend

Producers John Lant and Tamra Pica have announced that a film adaptation of their Off-Broadway hit musical, Frankenstein, by Eric B. Sirota, will be released and available to stream beginning Memorial Day weekend 2023, on StreamingMusicals.com. Recently re-staged for the screen in what is an exciting new hybrid between a stage performance and a movie musical, with an expanded score and full orchestration, later this year, Avail Films will release a DVD version of Frankenstein, which will also feature a "Behind the Scenes” bonus feature which includes extended interviews with the cast and crew.

Eric B. Sirota's musical is based on the novel, Frankenstein; or The Modern Prometheus by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley. With book, music and lyrics by Eric B. Sirota, it is a sweeping romantic musical about the human need for love and companionship. Published in 1818, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein recently celebrated its bicentennial, and this musical honors its source material as a contemporary work of musical theatre.

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is one of the few classic novels still frequently read, especially in schools, for both group showing or individual access for each person, details of which can be found on the website.



The long-running world premiere Off-Broadway stage production of Frankenstein, which ran from 2017 till 2020, had original direction and choreography by Clint Hromsco, designs by Matthew Imhoff, lighting by Maarten Cornelis, costumes by Jennifer Anderson, make-up by Johna Mancini, properties by Tamra Pica, sound by Elizabeth Howell and music direction by Anessa Marie.

This movie is produced by John Lant and Tamra Pica in collaboration with Write Act Repertory, Tin Mirror Productions and Gatehouse Entertainment. It was reimagined and restaged by John Lant for the film medium directed by Joe LoBianco, with technical consultant Tom Diorio and fellow producers Maarten Cornelis, Eric B. Sirota and Cara London.

The cast is led by Daniel Robert Burns (Victor Frankenstein), Marc Christopher (Creature), Grace Hwoang (Elizabeth Lavenza), Tim Bacskai (Henry Clerval), Ren King (Innkeeper), Jay Lucas Chacon (Innkeepr), Daryl Glenn (Victor's Father) and Lauren Coccaro (Justine), with Julie McNamara, Isaiah Delgado, Rebecca Ponticello and Melissa Cathcart.

The musical director is Kent Jeong Eun Kim, and orchestrations by Kent Jeong Eun Kim, Jinhyoung Kim & Eric B. Sirota

In addition to this film adaptation of Frankenstein, John Lant with Write Act Corporation and XIMER Productions, in association with Tin Mirror Productions, are currently editing screen captures of XIMER the Musical, from the live performances of its Off-Broadway world premiere production.

For further information, please visit https://thefrankensteinmusical.com and https://streamingmusicals.com to stream Frankenstein directly.

John is a 40-year veteran in the entertainment industry and has been involved in over 700 television, film, music tours, and theatrical productions as a creative producer / director, consultant, and showrunner. An award-winning producer, director, writer, lighting and set designer, John has mounted productions at Cal Arts, Ricardo Montalban, Powerhouse, Long Beach Playhouse, Glendale Center, Hollywood Playhouse, LATC, Ivy Substation, the Jewel Box Theatres and Write Act Repertory in LA. His work and productions garnered DramaLogue, Diamond, ADA, NAACP Awards, LA Weekly and Backstage Picks of the Week, Garland, Valley Theatre (LA) nominations and receiving the California Service Award from the State Legislature for his Community Outreach and Service to the Arts in 2000, 2001, 2008 and 2009. He has produced 17 Off-Broadway Plays and is currently the Producing Artistic Director of Write act Repertory and is a TRU Board, APAP Presenter, and Associate SDC Member. He currently lives in New York, worked at Carnegie Hal for 13 years pre-COVID, and out of producing offices here and in LA.

Tamra's theater and television work spans 35 years with credits ranging from prop designer to producer of plays, musicals, dance, and ice shows. She's produced over 15 Off-Broadway productions including the long-running Frankenstein, Swing, and Lili Marlene and LA premieres most recently: Path to Catherine. Alongside theater, Tamra's production, casting, and development television work can be seen for companies such as Disney, Sony, Cartoon Network, NBC Studios, TBS, CBS, MTV, ABC and FOX. TV/Film Producing credits include America's Prince: The JFK Junior Story, Venice the Series, and she casts projects for theater, film and television in both New York and Los Angeles.

Eric B. Sirota (BOOK, MUSIC AND LYRICS)

Eric is a composer and playwright, having written 5 full-length musicals. He studied musical composition in college and is an established and highly published research scientist with a PhD in Physics. His musical, “Frankenstein,” played Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre for 3 years. His musical “Your Name on My Lips” had two productions at Theatre for the New City, where Sirota was a resident playwright. In 2019, he was the recipient of the Denis Diderot Artists-in-Residence grant to attend the Chateau d'Orquevaux residency where he wrote “A Good Day - (Music, memory, an old flame and Alzheimer's),” which is currently in development. As composer (with librettist Vin Morreale Jr.), he wrote A Day at the White House, which is slated for a production this fall. Other works include The Flemington Oratorio and a dramatic musical setting of Unetane Tokef. www.EricSirota.com