Film Adaptation of Off-Broadway FRANKENSTEIN Will Stream Beginning This Weekend

The world premiere Off-Broadway stage production ran from 2017 till 2020.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo 1 A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
Photos: Stars From SOME LIKE IT HOT, INTO THE WOODS And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 202 Photo 2 Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 2
Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 3 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop!

Producers John Lant and Tamra Pica have announced that a film adaptation of their Off-Broadway hit musical, Frankenstein, by Eric B. Sirota, will be released and available to stream beginning Memorial Day weekend 2023, on StreamingMusicals.com.  Recently re-staged for the screen in what is an exciting new hybrid between a stage performance and a movie musical, with an expanded score and full orchestration, later this year, Avail Films will release a DVD version of Frankenstein, which will also feature a "Behind the Scenes” bonus feature which includes extended interviews with the cast and crew.

Eric B. Sirota's musical is based on the novel, Frankenstein; or The Modern Prometheus by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley.  With book, music and lyrics by Eric B. Sirota, it is a sweeping romantic musical about the human need for love and companionship.  Published in 1818, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein recently celebrated its bicentennial, and this musical honors its source material as a contemporary work of musical theatre.

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is one of the few classic novels still frequently read, especially in schools, for both group showing or individual access for each person, details of which can be found on the website.

The long-running world premiere Off-Broadway stage production of Frankenstein, which ran from 2017 till 2020, had original direction and choreography by Clint Hromsco, designs by Matthew Imhoff, lighting by Maarten Cornelis, costumes by Jennifer Anderson, make-up by Johna Mancini, properties by Tamra Pica, sound by Elizabeth Howell and music direction by Anessa Marie.

This movie is produced by John Lant and Tamra Pica in collaboration with Write Act Repertory, Tin Mirror Productions and Gatehouse Entertainment.  It was reimagined and restaged by John Lant for the film medium directed by Joe LoBianco, with technical consultant Tom Diorio and fellow producers Maarten Cornelis, Eric B. Sirota and Cara London.

The cast is led by Daniel Robert Burns (Victor Frankenstein), Marc Christopher (Creature), Grace Hwoang (Elizabeth Lavenza), Tim Bacskai (Henry Clerval), Ren King (Innkeeper), Jay Lucas Chacon (Innkeepr), Daryl Glenn (Victor's Father) and Lauren Coccaro (Justine), with Julie McNamara, Isaiah Delgado, Rebecca Ponticello and Melissa Cathcart.

The musical director is Kent Jeong Eun Kim, and orchestrations by Kent Jeong Eun Kim, Jinhyoung Kim & Eric B. Sirota

In addition to this film adaptation of Frankenstein, John Lant with Write Act Corporation and XIMER Productions, in association with Tin Mirror Productions, are currently editing screen captures of XIMER the Musical, from the live performances of its Off-Broadway world premiere production.

For further information, please visit https://thefrankensteinmusical.com  and https://streamingmusicals.com to stream Frankenstein directly.

John Lant (PRODUCER)

John is a 40-year veteran in the entertainment industry and has been involved in over 700 television, film, music tours, and theatrical productions as a creative producer / director, consultant, and showrunner. An award-winning producer, director, writer, lighting and set designer, John has mounted productions at Cal Arts, Ricardo Montalban, Powerhouse, Long Beach Playhouse, Glendale Center, Hollywood Playhouse, LATC, Ivy Substation, the Jewel Box Theatres and Write Act Repertory in LA. His work and productions garnered DramaLogue, Diamond, ADA, NAACP Awards, LA Weekly and Backstage Picks of the Week, Garland, Valley Theatre (LA) nominations and receiving the California Service Award from the State Legislature for his Community Outreach and Service to the Arts in 2000, 2001, 2008 and 2009. He has produced 17 Off-Broadway Plays and is currently the Producing Artistic Director of Write act Repertory and is a TRU Board, APAP Presenter, and Associate SDC Member. He currently lives in New York, worked at Carnegie Hal for 13 years pre-COVID, and out of producing offices here and in LA.

Tamra Pica (PRODUCER)                                                                       

Tamra's theater and television work spans 35 years with credits ranging from prop designer to producer of plays, musicals, dance, and ice shows. She's produced over 15 Off-Broadway productions including the long-running Frankenstein, Swing, and Lili Marlene and LA premieres most recently: Path to Catherine. Alongside theater, Tamra's production, casting, and development television work can be seen for companies such as Disney, Sony, Cartoon Network, NBC Studios, TBS, CBS, MTV, ABC and FOX. TV/Film Producing credits include America's Prince: The JFK Junior Story, Venice the Series, and she casts projects for theater, film and television in both New York and Los Angeles. 

Eric B. Sirota (BOOK, MUSIC AND LYRICS)                                   

Eric is a composer and playwright, having written 5 full-length musicals. He studied musical composition in college and is an established and highly published research scientist with a PhD in Physics.  His musical, “Frankenstein,” played Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre for 3 years. His musical “Your Name on My Lips” had two productions at Theatre for the New City, where Sirota was a resident playwright. In 2019, he was the recipient of the Denis Diderot Artists-in-Residence grant to attend the Chateau d'Orquevaux residency where he wrote “A Good Day - (Music, memory, an old flame and Alzheimer's),” which is currently in development.  As composer (with librettist Vin Morreale Jr.), he wrote A Day at the White House, which is slated for a production this fall. Other works include The Flemington Oratorio and a dramatic musical setting of Unetane Tokef. www.EricSirota.com




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

Laura Elrick to Produce BETTINGERS LUGGAGE at AMT Theater Photo
Laura Elrick to Produce BETTINGER'S LUGGAGE at AMT Theater

Producer Laura Elrick, in association with AMT Theater has announced the opening of Bettinger's Luggage, by Al Tapper, scheduled to open in September of 2023 at the AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street. Casting and creatives to be announced at a later date.

The Fled Collective Presents SERIALS, Season 2, Cycle 8 Photo
The Fled Collective Presents SERIALS, Season 2, Cycle 8

The beloved late-night play competition is BACK, reclaimed, and newly imagined to prioritize BIPOC and Queer voices.

TheaterWorksUSA to Receive NEA Grant for its Production of DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical Photo
TheaterWorksUSA to Receive NEA Grant for its Production of DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical

TheaterWorksUSA has been approved for a $40,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the development, world premiere production, and tour of DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical.

VÁMONOS Extended for Final Time at INTAR Theatre Photo
VÁMONOS Extended for Final Time at INTAR Theatre

INTAR THEATRE and the RADIO DRAMA NETWORK has announced the final extension of Julissa Contreras’ play Vámonos with tickets on sale now through June 11.


More Hot Stories For You

The Fled Collective Presents SERIALS, Season 2, Cycle 8The Fled Collective Presents SERIALS, Season 2, Cycle 8
TheaterWorksUSA to Receive NEA Grant for its Production of DOT DOT DOT: A New MusicalTheaterWorksUSA to Receive NEA Grant for its Production of DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical
VÁMONOS Extended for Final Time at INTAR TheatreVÁMONOS Extended for Final Time at INTAR Theatre
LIZARD BOY to Host Pride Night, AANHPI Night & MoreLIZARD BOY to Host Pride Night, AANHPI Night & More

Videos

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA Video
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination Video
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes Video
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You