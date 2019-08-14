Sonny Landreth Brings Louisiana Blues To Helsinki Hudson

Guitarist Sonny Landreth brings his trio to play his patented blend of electric blues, zydeco, Southern rock, and slide guitar to Club Helsinki Hudson on Wednesday, October 2, at 8pm.

A living legend who has won praise from the likes of Eric Clapton, Landreth is known as "the King of Slydeco" for his unique fusion of slide-blues and zydeco. Landreth served his zydeco apprenticeship as the only white member of zydeco pioneer Clifton Chenier's Red Hot Louisiana Band. Landreth has also frequently played in John Hiatt's band and with Jimmy Buffett and John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers. The virtuoso slide-guitarist has also collaborated with brilliant guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits as well as Eric Johnson and Derek Trucks.

For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.

Club Helsinki Hudson 405 Columbia St.

Hudson, N.Y.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You