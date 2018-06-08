Songs of the Season- Belt Your Face Off to BroadwayWorld's Tony Awards Playlist!

Need the ultimate Broadway playlist for your Tonys party? Take a deep dive to Bikini Bottom, chill out to the sounds of Bet Hatikva, strut your stuff with the Plastics, and dance all night with Eliza Doolitle. Your Broadway belt-session awaits!

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 10, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

