Something's Coming: Fall Into the New Season with Broadway's Incoming Shows!

As Labor Day quickly approaches, it's time to take a look at all of the upcoming shows hitting Broadway between now and the the end of the year. With thirteen new shows opening between now and then, this season has something for everyone!

BroadwayWorld brings you a look at all of the shows you can get excited for. Mark your calendars now!

Bernhardt/Hamlet

American Airlines Theatre

Currently in previews

Opening Night: September 25, 2018

Shakespeare superstar Janet McTeer is headed to Broadway with the revolutionary play Bernhardt/Hamlet. Mark Twain wrote: "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses. And then there is Sarah Bernhardt." In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's new play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt's career.

MORE INFO

The Nap

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Previews Begin: September 4, 2018

Opening Night: September 27, 2018

The Nap is a very funny look at the world of snooker - the British version of pool. Dylan Spokes, a fast-rising young star arrives for a championship tournament only to be confronted by the authorities warning him of the repercussions of match fixing. Before he knows it, Dylan's forced into underhanded dealings with a cast of wildly colorful characters that include his ex-convict dad, saucy mum, quick-tongued manager and a renowned gangster, to boot. It's a fast-paced comedy thriller where, in an exciting twist, the tournament unfolds live on stage.

MORE INFO

The Lifespan of a Fact

Studio 54

Previews Begin: September 20, 2018

Opening Night: October 18, 2018

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is based on the provocative true story of John D'Agata's essay, "What Happens There," about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

MORE INFO

The Waverly Gallery

John Golden Theatre

Previews Begin: September 25, 2018

Opening Night: October 25, 2018

A powerfully poignant and often hilarious play, The Waverly Gallery is about the final years of a generous, chatty, and feisty grandmother's final battle against Alzheimer's disease. Gladys is an old-school lefty and social activist and longtime owner of a small art gallery in Greenwich Village. The play explores her fight to retain her independence and the subsequent effect of her decline on her family, especially her grandson. More than a memory play, The Waverly Gallery captures the humor and strength of a family in the face of crisis.

MORE INFO

The Ferryman

Bernard B. Jabobs Theatre

Previews Begin: October 2, 2018

Opening Night: October 21, 2018

Northern Ireland, 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

MORE INFO

King Kong

Broadway Theatre

Previews Begin: October 5, 2018

Opening Night: November 8, 2018

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong is a larger-than-life encounter with a legend that's always been too big to contain.

MORE INFO

American Son

Booth Theatre

Previews Begin: October 6, 2018

Opening Night: November 4, 2018

DO YOU KNOW WHERE YOUR CHILDREN ARE? A Florida police station in the middle of the night; a mother searching for her missing teenage son. American Son is a gripping tale of two parents caught in our national divide, with their worst fears hanging in the balance.

MORE INFO

Torch Song

Hayes Theatre

Previews Begin: October 9, 2018

Opening Night: November 1, 2018

Hilarious and heart wrenching, TORCH SONG follows Arnold Beckoff's odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect. Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose and the battles to bring them all home.

MORE INFO

The Prom

Longacre Theatre

Previews Begin: October 23, 2018

Opening Night: November 15, 2018

Emma becomes an instant outcast - and a national headline - when her high school cancels the prom rather than let her attend with her girlfriend. Sensing a chance to correct an injustice -and maybe get some good publicity along the way - a group of fading celebrities takes up the cause, and invades Emma's small Indiana town. But their bumbling attempts at social activism make the situation far worse than they - or Emma - could have ever imagined. Cultures clash and the town erupts in chaos. The community's reputation, Emma's future and the actors' careers, all hang in the balance, until a true hero emerges to save the day. Uproarious and ultimately uplifting, this new musical proves that standing up for yourself - and inspiring others to accept their differences - can make you the star you were always meant to be.

MORE INFO

To Kill a Mockingbird

Shubert Theatre

Previews Begin: November 1, 2018

Opening Night: December 13, 2018

Based on an event that occurred near her hometown of Monroeville, Alabama in the 1930s, Lee's story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centers on small-town lawyer and single father Atticus Finch (modeled after Lee's father, attorney Amasa Lee), his young daughter Scout, her older brother Jem, and their mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. Written during the early stages of the Civil Rights Movement-at a time when Jim Crow laws were still in effect in many Southern states-Lee's novel held a mirror to the culture of racism of the Deep South.

MORE INFO

The Cher Show

Neil Simon Theatre

Previews Begin: November 1, 2018

Opening Night: December 3, 2018

THE CHER SHOW is based on the life of Cherilyn Sarkisian La Piere Bono Allman or as her friends call her, Cher! The kid on a tricycle, vowing to be famous. The teenage phenom who crashes by twenty. The glam TV star who quits at the top. The would-be actress with an Oscar. The rock goddess with a hundred million records sold. The legend who's done it all, still scared to walk on stage. The wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend. The woman, looking for love. The ultimate survivor, chasing her dream. They're all here, dressed to kill, singing their asses off, telling it like it is. And they're all the star of The Cher Show.

MORE INFO

Network

Cort Theatre

Previews Begin: November 10, 2018

Opening Night: December 6, 2018

Howard Beale, news anchor-man, isn't pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when ratings soar, the network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Network depicts a media landscape where opinion trumps fact. Hilarious and hair-raising by turns, the iconic film by Paddy Chayefsky won four Academy Awards in 1976.

MORE INFO

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You