SoloActsUnited Campaign Continues

Back by popular demand, United Solo invites performers and theatre makers to join the second #SoloActsUnited Video Campaign. In response to the public health crisis, solo performers from around the world submitted videos expressing their thoughts and their talents under the umbrella of three different topics. For the second campaign, United Solo welcomes all solo performers to send a video, up to 30 seconds long, to share their perspective on why art is so crucial in the time we are living in.



There are six new themes for the second #SoloActsUnited Video Campaign:



1. Actor training in times of quarantine

2. Your tips for keeping social distance in theatres

3. Challenges in creating a solo piece

4. The best solo production you have ever seen

5. Present a 30-second solo musical orchestrated with your kitchen supplies

6. Create a theatre costume with pieces available at home



Anyone interested in participating can submit their video via a downloadable link (either through WeTransfer or Vimeo) to info@unitedsolo.org These videos will be shared on social media via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in the following weeks. We thank everyone for continuing to lend their artistic voices to bring the theatre community together during this time.



United Solo official merchandise store now offers limited series merchandise related to the campaign, including t shirts and face masks with the hashtag #SoloActsUnited, available for shipping from http://store.unitedsolo.org





More information can be found at: http://unitedsolo.org/us/soloactsunited-video-campaign-continues/.

