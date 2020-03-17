Sokolow April Performances Cancelled

The Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble has found it necessary to cancel its spring season REAL+SURREAL at the Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Actors Fund Arts Center, April 17-19 and 25-26.

The following statement has been released:

The well-being of our dancers, audience members, and staff is of the utmost importance to us. Under current circumstances and with recommendations from public health authorities, it is impossible to continue preparing for the season.

Postponing these performances is extremely disappointing for us, but we also know it is the socially responsible thing to do for our whole community. As the COVID-19 situation evolves, we will continue to evaluate our plans so that we can present REAL+SURREAL in a safe environment. We are hopeful that our June 5-6 performances at New York Live Arts will proceed as planned.

All those of you who have purchased tickets will be contacted with details about receiving a refund.

Please accept our deepest gratitude for all you do to support The Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble.





