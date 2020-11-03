Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Are Sharing Their Best Voting Selfies and Encouraging Fans to Vote!

Click Here for More Articles on Election 2020

How did you vote this year?

It's Election Day and Broadway stars across the country are sharing their voting selfies and messages!

Have you voted yet? Share your best voting selfie on social media using the hashtag #bwwvote2020 for a chance to be posted on our Instagram account!

Billy Porter

Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr.

Ben Platt

Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer

Nick Adams

Michael J. Scott

Maulik Pancholy

Ali Ewoldt

Phillipa Soo

Derek Klena

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Sierra Boggess

Javier Muñoz

Anthony Ramos

Andrew Rannells

Heather Headley

Hailey Kilgore

This is my first election... It may be my most important one ever. It is so easy to go vote please wear a mask, get out there and make your voice heard. You might even tear up a little bit (I did). All love #Election2020 - HK (@HaileyKilgore) November 3, 2020

Renee Rapp

what's up fellow youngins (!!) If you're like me, you're a first time voter this year and that's something you should be proud of- - RMJ (@reneemjrapp) November 1, 2020

Dana Steingold

With each passing 4 year term, we gain a new generation of voters. Each time, they are more liberal, informed, educated, and open-hearted than the one before them. I am hopeful for the future. Make your voice heard. We need a blue wave & we can't do it without you. Happy Voting! - Dana Steingold (@dsteinface) November 3, 2020

Brittney Johnson

I've pretty much been surviving on hint o' lime chips and ice cream for the past 2 weeks in anticipation of tomorrow. Please. Please. Vote. Wear A Mask. Let's all just focus on getting through tomorrow, yeah?Love you all! #VoteBlue #BidenHarris - Brittney Johnson (@sunnybrittney) November 3, 2020

Rachel Chavkin

Ethan Slater

Today's the last day to vote, so if you haven't already voted? do it. Go vote.

Please vote. - Ethan Slater (@ethansaslater) November 3, 2020

Nik Walker

For RBG. For John Lewis. For Terrence McNally. For Ellis Marsalis. For Madeline Kripke. For Yu Lihua. For Nick Cordero, and all the 229k. Win or lose- today or 4 years from now- if we can't save this country we will damn avenge it. But let's try to save it first. #vote pic.twitter.com/j4UUHynzz4 - Nik Walker (@NikkyWalks) November 3, 2020

Celia Rose Gooding

aaand today's the day. good morning! Good luck to everybody headed to the polls! STAY IN LINE NO MATTER WHAT. Wear a mask and VOTE BLUE!!!! - CRG VOTED EARLY! | ACAB (@celiargooding) November 3, 2020

Alex Brightman

Four new pictures of Kevin. Something to look at while you wait in line to vote. Kevin says, "VOTE, PLEASE!" #KevinKontent pic.twitter.com/eC2Jne4lEv - Alex Brightman (he/him) (@ABrightMonster) November 3, 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Finished work a little early today, listened to a podcast while I stood in line, friendly volunteers keeping it socially distanced around the block

And at the Armory in Washington Heights, the volunteers applaud after your scan your ballot.

10/10 would recommend.#VOTE pic.twitter.com/wbgFm8HrYH - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 28, 2020

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You