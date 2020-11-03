Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Election 2020
Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Are Sharing Their Best Voting Selfies and Encouraging Fans to Vote!

How did you vote this year?

Nov. 3, 2020  

It's Election Day and Broadway stars across the country are sharing their voting selfies and messages!

Have you voted yet? Share your best voting selfie on social media using the hashtag #bwwvote2020 for a chance to be posted on our Instagram account!

Billy Porter

All we say to America is be true to what you said on paper. Today is the day. Let's do this! #vote . Let America be America again. Let it be the dream it used to be. Let it be the pioneer on the plain Seeking a home where he himself is free. (America never was America to me.) Let America be the dream the dreamers dreamed- Let it be that great strong land of love Where never kings connive nor tyrants scheme That any man be crushed by one above. (It never was America to me.) O, let my land be a land where Liberty Is crowned with no false patriotic wreath, But opportunity is real, and life is free, Equality is in the air we breathe. (There's never been equality for me, Nor freedom in this "homeland of the free.") . #LetAmericaBeAmericaAgain #LangstonHughes . I ran out of characters but y'all go look up that poem and finish reading it. It's what we're fighting for.

A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) on Nov 3, 2020 at 7:01am PST

Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr.

Ben Platt

me & my ballot

A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt) on Oct 6, 2020 at 9:19am PDT

Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer

Nick Adams

BIG BIDEN ENERGY. ?#vote #bidenharris2020 #voteblue

A post shared by NICK ADAMS (@thenickadams) on Nov 3, 2020 at 7:30am PST

Michael J. Scott

Maulik Pancholy

Ali Ewoldt

Phillipa Soo

Derek Klena

Let's do this America! VOTE!! #bidenharris2020

A post shared by Derek Klena (@derek_klena) on Nov 3, 2020 at 8:46am PST

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Well that was easy! What's your voting plan?

A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Oct 9, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT

Sierra Boggess

Javier Muñoz

Anthony Ramos

Andrew Rannells

I'm ready. Are you ready?

A post shared by theandrewrannells (@andrewrannells) on Oct 24, 2020 at 11:51am PDT

Heather Headley

I hear this all the time, "If I had a voice, I would SING!" Well, a few days ago, I 'SANG'! I sat at home, prayed, and joined the chorus of millions who have already 'sung', and those who will. Then I drove to the county office, and slipped my 'voice' in this box. ...For those who came before me...those who died, marched, sat in, stood up, got spat on, intimidated, rejected, hurt...for those who fought, but didn't live to see this day, when we could stand on their shoulders...and have this right to #VOTE! Make your own choice. Vote according to your research, your hopes and desires for your family, your community, your vision of our future, the betterment of the country, and what God would want of you! We may disagree in our choices, but never on this fact.... YOU vote YOUR vote. That ballot is your voice. No one else's. That's the beauty of this democracy, and I will not begrudge you that! It may rain; it may snow. there may be disruptions and irritations. It may be cold, or hot. the lines WILL be long and frustrating. No matter what...we will #ALL raise our voices, vote by vote !!! For all who have come before us, and those will come after...And for this pivotal moment in time in which we find ourselves standing front and center.... Use YOUR voice, and...#Sing! Signed... Your fellow choir member ? P.S. I feel rather confident that I don't need to remind any of you to do this...but just in case....?!

A post shared by Heather Headley (@heatherheadley) on Oct 27, 2020 at 7:02am PDT

Hailey Kilgore

Renee Rapp

Dana Steingold

Brittney Johnson

Rachel Chavkin

Ethan Slater

Nik Walker

Celia Rose Gooding

Alex Brightman

Lin-Manuel Miranda

