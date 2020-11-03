Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Are Sharing Their Best Voting Selfies and Encouraging Fans to Vote!
How did you vote this year?
It's Election Day and Broadway stars across the country are sharing their voting selfies and messages!
Billy Porter
All we say to America is be true to what you said on paper. Today is the day. Let's do this! #vote . Let America be America again. Let it be the dream it used to be. Let it be the pioneer on the plain Seeking a home where he himself is free. (America never was America to me.) Let America be the dream the dreamers dreamed- Let it be that great strong land of love Where never kings connive nor tyrants scheme That any man be crushed by one above. (It never was America to me.) O, let my land be a land where Liberty Is crowned with no false patriotic wreath, But opportunity is real, and life is free, Equality is in the air we breathe. (There's never been equality for me, Nor freedom in this "homeland of the free.") . #LetAmericaBeAmericaAgain #LangstonHughes . I ran out of characters but y'all go look up that poem and finish reading it. It's what we're fighting for.
A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) on Nov 3, 2020 at 7:01am PST
Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr.
Late post but EARLY to the polls! Sent in our ballots last week. VOTING felt so damn good!!!! Have you voted yet?? Do it ✨Get yourself a sexy #votingsquad like I did and it'll feel even better ?❤️ #ivoted
A post shared by Nicolette Robinson (@nicolettekloe) on Oct 24, 2020 at 1:57pm PDT
Ben Platt
A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt) on Oct 6, 2020 at 9:19am PDT
Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer
We voted!!! Drove three minutes down the road to cast our ballots at a secure drop box in NJ. It was literally the easiest thing. If you can vote early, do! And seriously, VOTE BLUE. It is the only way forward and out of this horrendous mess that has been the last 4 years of or current administration. #vote #voteblue #bidenharris2020
A post shared by Jeremy Jordan (@jeremymjordan) on Oct 22, 2020 at 7:52am PDT
Nick Adams
BIG BIDEN ENERGY. ?#vote #bidenharris2020 #voteblue
A post shared by NICK ADAMS (@thenickadams) on Nov 3, 2020 at 7:30am PST
Michael J. Scott
?ATTENTION?Here's a picture of a #Fierce Black Proud GAY Man who #VOTED ??YAAAASSS!! Thank you, now back to your regular scheduled Sunday programming!!!! #blm #vote #joy
A post shared by Michael James Scott (@iammjscott) on Nov 1, 2020 at 1:43pm PST
Maulik Pancholy
Let's go #bidenharris2020!! Vote. ??? @joebiden @kamalaharris
A post shared by Maulik Pancholy (@maulikpancholy) on Nov 3, 2020 at 6:45am PST
Ali Ewoldt
New adventure starts at 5am tomorrow. Let's do this, America!! #vote #vote2020
A post shared by Ali Ewoldt (@aliewoldt) on Nov 2, 2020 at 5:47pm PST
Phillipa Soo
I voted early today, and I voted for @joebiden and @kamalaharris Come on America, let's go!
A post shared by Phillipa Soo (@phillipasoo) on Oct 24, 2020 at 8:17am PDT
Derek Klena
Let's do this America! VOTE!! #bidenharris2020
A post shared by Derek Klena (@derek_klena) on Nov 3, 2020 at 8:46am PST
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Well that was easy! What's your voting plan?
A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Oct 9, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT
Sierra Boggess
Bright young women, Sick of swimmin', Ready to stand!!!!!!!! Let's create a world Ariel would want to be a part of!!!!! #vote #vote2020 #votevotevote
A post shared by Sierra Boggess (@officialsierraboggess) on Nov 3, 2020 at 7:39am PST
Javier Muñoz
I won't pretend that my anxiety didn't kick in having a compromised system, BUT, 100% worth it! My mail in ballot tracking registers it as still being at the post office. I made sure today that my voice was heard! Get out there today folks, & VOTE! ??????#counteveryvote #vote
A post shared by Javier Muñoz (Javi) (@javiermofficial) on Nov 3, 2020 at 4:26am PST
Anthony Ramos
This is about more than the President. Stay in line. Your voice matters. Vote, Vote, Vote!
A post shared by Anthony Ramos (@anthonyramosofficial) on Nov 3, 2020 at 9:28am PST
Andrew Rannells
A post shared by theandrewrannells (@andrewrannells) on Oct 24, 2020 at 11:51am PDT
Heather Headley
I hear this all the time, "If I had a voice, I would SING!" Well, a few days ago, I 'SANG'! I sat at home, prayed, and joined the chorus of millions who have already 'sung', and those who will. Then I drove to the county office, and slipped my 'voice' in this box. ...For those who came before me...those who died, marched, sat in, stood up, got spat on, intimidated, rejected, hurt...for those who fought, but didn't live to see this day, when we could stand on their shoulders...and have this right to #VOTE! Make your own choice. Vote according to your research, your hopes and desires for your family, your community, your vision of our future, the betterment of the country, and what God would want of you! We may disagree in our choices, but never on this fact.... YOU vote YOUR vote. That ballot is your voice. No one else's. That's the beauty of this democracy, and I will not begrudge you that! It may rain; it may snow. there may be disruptions and irritations. It may be cold, or hot. the lines WILL be long and frustrating. No matter what...we will #ALL raise our voices, vote by vote !!! For all who have come before us, and those will come after...And for this pivotal moment in time in which we find ourselves standing front and center.... Use YOUR voice, and...#Sing! Signed... Your fellow choir member ? P.S. I feel rather confident that I don't need to remind any of you to do this...but just in case....?!
A post shared by Heather Headley (@heatherheadley) on Oct 27, 2020 at 7:02am PDT
Hailey Kilgore
This is my first election... It may be my most important one ever. It is so easy to go vote please wear a mask, get out there and make your voice heard. You might even tear up a little bit (I did). All love #Election2020- HK (@HaileyKilgore) November 3, 2020
Renee Rapp
what's up fellow youngins (!!) If you're like me, you're a first time voter this year and that's something you should be proud of-- RMJ (@reneemjrapp) November 1, 2020
Dana Steingold
With each passing 4 year term, we gain a new generation of voters. Each time, they are more liberal, informed, educated, and open-hearted than the one before them. I am hopeful for the future. Make your voice heard. We need a blue wave & we can't do it without you. Happy Voting!- Dana Steingold (@dsteinface) November 3, 2020
Brittney Johnson
I've pretty much been surviving on hint o' lime chips and ice cream for the past 2 weeks in anticipation of tomorrow. Please. Please. Vote. Wear A Mask. Let's all just focus on getting through tomorrow, yeah?Love you all! #VoteBlue #BidenHarris- Brittney Johnson (@sunnybrittney) November 3, 2020
Rachel Chavkin
So thrilled to vote for @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris on @NYWFP line, and @phara4assembly on the Democratic line! pic.twitter.com/JAPt6X0b0t- Rachel Chavkin (@rachelchavkin) November 3, 2020
Ethan Slater
Today's the last day to vote, so if you haven't already voted? do it. Go vote.- Ethan Slater (@ethansaslater) November 3, 2020
Please vote.
Nik Walker
For RBG. For John Lewis. For Terrence McNally. For Ellis Marsalis. For Madeline Kripke. For Yu Lihua. For Nick Cordero, and all the 229k. Win or lose- today or 4 years from now- if we can't save this country we will damn avenge it. But let's try to save it first. #vote pic.twitter.com/j4UUHynzz4- Nik Walker (@NikkyWalks) November 3, 2020
Celia Rose Gooding
aaand today's the day. good morning! Good luck to everybody headed to the polls! STAY IN LINE NO MATTER WHAT. Wear a mask and VOTE BLUE!!!!- CRG VOTED EARLY! | ACAB (@celiargooding) November 3, 2020
Alex Brightman
Four new pictures of Kevin. Something to look at while you wait in line to vote. Kevin says, "VOTE, PLEASE!" #KevinKontent pic.twitter.com/eC2Jne4lEv- Alex Brightman (he/him) (@ABrightMonster) November 3, 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Finished work a little early today, listened to a podcast while I stood in line, friendly volunteers keeping it socially distanced around the block- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 28, 2020
And at the Armory in Washington Heights, the volunteers applaud after your scan your ballot.
10/10 would recommend.#VOTE pic.twitter.com/wbgFm8HrYH
