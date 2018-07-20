Social: Go Behind The Scenes of ANNIE At The Muny On Our Instagram Sunday!

BroadwayWorld is taking our readers behind the scenes of The Muny's production of ANNIE this Sunday on our Instagram!

Tune in when the Peyton Ella, who plays Broadway's favorite Orphan takes over our Instagram story to give you a behind the scenes look at what it takes to put on a musical at the world's largest outdoor musical theatre!

Peyton Ella is ho onored to be at the MUNY! Credits include: NBC's Sound of Music LIVE w Carrie Underwood (Gretl), role of Annie, Paper Mill Playhouse & Westchester Broadway Theater, Grey Gardens (Lee Bouvier) Ahmanson Theater, Los Angeles, PBS' Live from Lincoln Center: the NY Philharmonic's production of ShowBoat (young Kim), The Late Show w Stephen Colbert (performance w Matthew Broderick, CBS) Gypsy (Netflix), Whistle Down the Wind's LIVE concert recording at 54 Below, NYC (Broadway Records) ,School of Rock (Summer) & A Little Princess, KOTA (Off-Broadway, Signature Theater). Gratitude to MUNY creative team John, Mike, Colin, & Megan, coaches Bob Marks & Amelia DeMayo, Eddie Rabon. Love to my parents, siblings Alexis, Madison, Taylor & Elliot, whose Kinky Boots family is my inspiration. Dedicated to NuNu, Mimi & Poppy, Martin Charnin & the late Thomas Meehan. Peyton is thrilled to be following in the footsteps of her mother, who played an orphan & the title role of Annie in the original Broadway production.

Tony nominees Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard star as the stoically affluent Daddy Warbucks and the deliciously wicked Miss Hannigan, respectively, in the theatre's centennial season production of Annie, running through July 25.

Annie is directed by John Tartaglia and choreographed by Jessica Hartman with music direction by Colin Welford.

Annie has a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin.

Leapin' lizards, everyone's favorite plucky, irresistible orphan is back! Based on the popular 1920s Harold Gray comic strip, Little Orphan Annie, Annie is considered one of the most acclaimed musicals of all time. This seven-time Tony Award-winning family favorite features unforgettable hits like "It's the Hard Knock Life," "Easy Street" and the iconic Broadway standard "Tomorrow." You can bet your bottom dollar this is one beloved, multigenerational Muny favorite guaranteed to entertain the entire family.

The seven shows in the 2018 Muny season are: Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11-17),The Wiz (June 19-25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27-July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9-16), Annie(July 18-25), Gypsy (July 27-August 2) and Meet Me In St. Louis (August 4-12). For more information, visit muny.org.







