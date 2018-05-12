Social: Go Behind The Scenes Of SPONGEBOB ON BROADWAY on BWW's Instagram Today!

Today, Saturday, May 12th, BroadwayWorld is going behind the scenes of SPONGEBOB BROADWAY on our Instagram!

Don't be just a simple sponge and follow along on this two-show day as Kelvin Moon Loh, who plays Perch Perkins, takes us behind the scenes and shows us what it takes to put on this new musical (twice!) at The Palace Theatre!



Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram!

SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway began preview performances on Monday, November 6th with an official opening on Monday, December 4th at The Palace Theatre (1564 Broadway - Broadway at 47th Street).

SpongeBob SquarePants is a new musical with a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and conceived and directed by Tina Landau.

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Danny Skinner as Patrick Star.

SpongeBob SquarePants is a one-of-a-kind musical event with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and a song by David Bowie and by Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.









Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You