DVR Alert: PBS Airs Broadway Production of IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN Tonight

The festive Roundabout Theatre Company production of Irving Berlin'S HOLIDAY INN comes to PBS tonight, November 24 at 9 p.m. (check local listings) continuing the Great Performances marathon within PBS's Fall Broadway's best lineup.

Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn The Broadway Musical joins She Loves Me (October 20, also from Roundabout), Present Laughter (November 3), and Indecent (November 17), as part of PBS's Broadway's best lineup, all directed for television by Emmy Award -winner David Horn, executive producer of both Great Performances and THIRTEEN's local Theater Close-Up series. The four titles are productions of theater streaming service BroadwayHD and THIRTEEN PRODUCTIONS LLC for WNET.

Watch a first look at the PBS broadcast below:

Also airing as part of the Broadway festival are Great Performances encore presentations of In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams (November 10) and Hamilton's America (December), up-close looks at the making of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hits, In the Heights and Hamilton respectively.

Holiday Inn tells the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of Broadwayas well as his fianc dance partner Lilato settle down at an old farmhouse in Connecticut but life just isn't the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim's luck takes a turn for the better when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn the farmhouse into a seasonal inn with show-stopping performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim's best friend, Ted, tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love?

Songs include such Irving Berlin all-time classics as "Shaking the Blues Away," "Heat Wave," "Blue Skies," "Cheek to Cheek," "It's a Lovely Day Today," "Easter Parade," and, of course, "White Christmas."

Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn The Broadway Musical, produced in association with Universal Stage Productions, starring Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Lora Lee Gayer, Tony Award nominee Megan Lawrence, Danny Rutigliano, Megan Sikora and Corbin Bleu, was captured live on 14 high-definition cameras at Roundabout's Studio 54. The critically-acclaimed production opened on Broadway on October 6, 2016 with Variety exclaiming "Smashing performers, dynamic dancing and a lively orchestra make it the FEEL GOOD show of the fall!"

The musical was directed by Gordon Greenberg and choreographed by Denis Jones. With music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, the new book by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge was inspired by the Academy Award-winning film "Holiday Inn" starring Fred Astaire and Bing Crosby.

Major support for the stage production of "Holiday Inn" was provided by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation. "Holiday Inn" benefits from Roundabout's Musical Theatre Fund with lead gifts from The Howard Gilman Foundation, Perry and Marty Granoff, Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation, and Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere.

Great Performances is produced by THIRTEEN PRODUCTIONS LLC for WNET, one of America's most prolific and respected public media providers. Throughout its more than 40 year history on public television, Great Performances has provided viewers across the country with an unparalleled showcase of the best in all genres of the performing arts, serving as America's most prestigious and enduring broadcaster of cultural programming.

For Great Performances, Mitch Owgang is producer; Bill O'Donnell is series producer; David Horn is executive producer.

For BroadwayHD, this performance of Holiday Inn was produced by Stewart F.Lane; Bonnie Comley is executive producer.

The Great Performances presentation is funded by The Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the Irene Diamond Fund, The Agnes Varis Trust, The LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, The Starr Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Philip A.D.Janice Levin Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, The Abra Prentice Foundation, and PBS.

Visit Great Performances Online at www.pbs.org/gperf for additional information about this and other programs.

Since launching in 2015, BroadwayHD has aimed to extend the reach of Broadway-caliber productions to theater fans all over the world.BroadwayHD is the only theater streaming service of its kind, offering Broadway to all through an unprecedented theater experience. In addition to exclusive live-streamed content,BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a lineup of over 200 theater productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes or wherever streaming is possible.It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen.BroadwayHD subscribers can stream BroadwayHD on BroadwayHD.com, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, iPad, iPhone and Android mobile devices.

Roundabout Theatre Company is committed to producing the highest-quality theatre with the finest artists, sharing stories that endure, and providing accessibility to all audiences. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills its mission each season through the production of classic plays and musicals; development and production of new works by established and emerging writers; educational initiatives that enrich the lives of children and adults; and a subscription model and audience outreach programs that cultivate and engage all audiences.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals, and new works on its five stages. Off-Broadway, the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and BLACK BOX Theatre, with its simple sophisticated design, is perfectly suited to showcasing new plays. The grandeur of its Broadway home on 42nd Street, American Airlines Theatre, sets the ideal stage for the classics. Roundabout'sStudio 54 provides an exciting and intimate Broadway venue for itsmusical and special event productions. The Stephen Sondheim Theatre offers a state of the art, LEED-certified Broadway theatre in which to stage major large-scale musical revivals. Together these distinctive homes serve to enhanceRoundabout's work on each of its stages. www.roundabouttheatre.org

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

