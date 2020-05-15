Skylar Astin, Kathryn Gallagher, Stephanie Styles, and Kapil Talwalkar Join BROADWAY JACKBOX May 15
Tonight's Broadway Jackbox will feature a group of new special guests, including Skylar Astin, Kathryn Gallagher, Stephanie Styles, and Kapil Talwalkar.
Be sure to tune into the game, airing at 6:00PM EST, to continue raising money for The Actors Fund!
Hosted by Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and Will Roland, the game will air on Tiltify here!
Jackbox Games has been creating irreverent party games since 1995, best known for their successful trivia franchise YOU DON'T KNOW JACK, the hit Jackbox Party Pack franchise, Quiplash, Fibbage, Trivia Murder Party, and many more. Each pack contains a variety of different games that might ask you to draw weird doodles, write the best inside joke, or answer hilarious trivia questions.
There are hours of laughs in every pack! In addition to the players, the games
allow for audience participation in voting for the best answers, and sometimes
even competing. People can join by simply using the web browser on their
smartphone - no app needed! Visit jackboxgames.com for more information,
and go to jackbox.tv to play!
