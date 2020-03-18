SiriusXM and Pandora to Launch SETH RUDETSKY'S BACK TO SCHOOL Podcast With Guests Tina Fey, Sean Hayes & More
SiriusXM and Pandora today announced "Seth Rudetsky's Back to School," an original weekly entertainment podcast launches on March 24. On "Back to School," Broadway mainstay Seth Rudetsky, a longtime SiriusXM talk show host, interviews celebrities about their high school experiences-and how those experiences continue to shape them.
Seth Rudetsky believes we truly never graduate from high school. The crushes, the break-ups, the frenemies, the pop-quizzes, the starring roles, and the chorus parts...they all make us who we are today. Seth invites listeners as he and his famous friends reveal their greatest triumphs and humiliations of high school.
Learn how Vanessa Williams accidentally planted marijuana in her mother's greenhouse, about the accident that almost killed Allison Janney when she was seventeen, and Tina Fey's real-life influences for Mean Girls.
Guests (in order of episode release): Tina Fey (Mean Girls, 30 Rock), Vanessa Williams (Desperate Housewives), Michael Urie (Glee), Sean Hayes (Will & Grace), Rosie O'Donnell (The Rosie O'Donnell Show), Allison Janney (I, Tonya, Mom), Bebe Neuwirth (Cheers), Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul's Drag Race), and Jason Alexander (Seinfeld).
Segments include:
This or That: Ever wonder whether Tina Fey prefers Duran Duran or Billy Ocean?
High School Vs. Now: Would 15-year-old Michael Urie confront someone if he heard them talking about him behind his back? Would current Michael Urie?
Show and Tell: Hear what the boy who inspired Mean Girls' Aaron Samuels wrote in Tina Fey's yearbook!
Starting March 24, new episodes of "Seth Rudetsky's Back to School" Podcast are available weekly on SiriusXM On Demand and Pandora.
