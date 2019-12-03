Simply the Best: The Shows that Ruled 2019

Click Here for More Articles on Year End 2019

As we count down the last days of 2019, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of the theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. With so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off, a slew of shows have gained recognition from the critics this year.

Below, check out our roundup of 'Best of' lists for theatre this year. Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!

American Utopia

Betrayal

Fleabag

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Is This A Room

The Lehman Trilogy

Marys Seacole

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Octet

Slave Play

Scene from Slave Play

Boesman and Lena

Marys Seacole

BLKS

Octet

Much Ado About Nothing

Before the Meeting

Make Believe

Slave Play

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Is This a Room

Alexis Soloski, New York Times (click here for her full list)

Derren Brown's Secret

Get on Your Knees

We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time

Megan Hill in Eddie and Dave

Alyse Alan Louis in Soft Power

Ryan Knowles in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Laura Collins-Hughes, New York Times (click here for her full list)

The Courtroom

The Appointment

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Scene from American Utopia

Eben Shapiro, Time (click here for his full list)

The Lehman Trilogy

The Inheritance

Slave Play

Hadestown

What the Constitution Means to Me

Antigone

The Mother

True West

The Sound Inside

American Utopia





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You