Simply the Best: The Shows that Ruled 2019
As we count down the last days of 2019, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of the theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. With so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off, a slew of shows have gained recognition from the critics this year.
Below, check out our roundup of 'Best of' lists for theatre this year. Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!
Ben Brantley, New York Times (click here for his full list)
American Utopia
Betrayal
Fleabag
Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Is This A Room
The Lehman Trilogy
Marys Seacole
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Octet
Slave Play
Jesse Green, New York Times (click here for his full list)
Boesman and Lena
Marys Seacole
BLKS
Octet
Much Ado About Nothing
Before the Meeting
Make Believe
Slave Play
Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Is This a Room
Alexis Soloski, New York Times (click here for her full list)
Derren Brown's Secret
Get on Your Knees
We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time
Megan Hill in Eddie and Dave
Alyse Alan Louis in Soft Power
Ryan Knowles in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Laura Collins-Hughes, New York Times (click here for her full list)
The Courtroom
The Appointment
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Eben Shapiro, Time (click here for his full list)
The Lehman Trilogy
The Inheritance
Slave Play
Hadestown
What the Constitution Means to Me
Antigone
The Mother
True West
The Sound Inside
American Utopia
