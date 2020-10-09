Sh*tshow Podcast Premiere will Bring the Embarrassment, Laughs and the Celebs

"Sh*tshow", featuring social media laugh masters Anthony Lario & Morgan La Motta, will premiere on on Wednesday, October 14.

"Sh*tshow", featuring social media laugh masters Anthony Lario & Morgan La Motta, will premiere on on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020, as part of the Authentic Podcast Network roster.

Announced via Instagram @anthonylario & @morg_lamotta wrote:

"SH*TSHOW podcast is coming! WE are so honored to have SIGNED OFFICIALLY with Authentic Podcast Network, the network representing Girls Gotta Eat, Goal Digger, Serial, The Daily, and more! Produced by Andrew McGuire & hosted by Anthony Lario & Morgan La Motta, join the SH*TSHOW as we walk down memory lane, making stops at our hilarious, embarrassing, yet beautifully perspective shifting moments. With the help of stories from hilarious guests, we revel in the SH*TSHOWs that make us who we are today."

Sh*tshow podcast will be available any platform podcasts are streamed, and will feature guests like podcasting mogul Kate Casey, comedian Francis Ellis, Housewives' Margaret Josephs, and more.

Anthony Lario is known for his appearances on the CW's Unplugged with Daryn & Eraldo, Sirius XM's Radio Andy, and his Instagram comedy skits @anthonylario. Morgan La Motta is known for her appearance on Paula Abdul's "Live To Dance" on CBS. Lario & La Motta are well known supporters of theater and the arts, locally and globally.

