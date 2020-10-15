Showtime Picks Up BLACK MONDAY, Starring Andrew Rannells, for Season Three

Starring Andrew Rannells and Don Cheadle.

SHOWTIME is picking up a third season of its comedy series BLACK MONDAY, starring Emmy® nominee and Golden Globe® winner Don Cheadle, who also executive produces.

The comedy about a motley crew of underdogs causing the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street also stars two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy® winner Andrew Rannells (Girls) and Regina Hall (Little, Girls Trip), who serve as producers, and Paul Scheer (Veep). BLACK MONDAY is created by showrunners and executive producers David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend's Girl). Emmy nominees Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Good Boys, The Boys) executive produce. BLACK MONDAY, a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, will resume production on 10 episodes next year for a 2021 debut on the network.

Season two followed Dawn (Hall) and Blair (Rannells) as they took over the TBD Group, while Mo (Cheadle) and Keith (Scheer) fled to Miami. Along the way, Blair used a congressman, Dawn used a college fund honcho, Keith got used by the Leighman Brothers and Tiff (Casey Wilson) used her Georgina Jeans capital on a hot new trend - skants! In the end, Dawn took the hit for Black Monday, and Mo reigned supreme as head of the newly minted The Mo Co. What lies in store for him, his band of underdogs and his enemies will all play out in season three. Season two recurring guest stars included Yassir Lester (Making History), Ken Marino (Wet Hot American Summer), Horatio Sanz (Glow) and Casey Wilson (Mrs. Fletcher, Happy Endings).

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and PlayStation®4. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com

Related Articles