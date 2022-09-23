Show Your Pet Performing a Favorite Number From CHICAGO For the Chance to Win a Trip to NYC

CHICAGO is for the dogs - and cats, and rabbits, and birds, and all our animal friends! Just like the iconic sea lion in the video below, show your pet performing a favorite number from CHICAGO the musical for a chance to win a trip to travel to NYC to see CHICAGO. To enter, post a video of your performance using #RazzleDazzlePets before October 21. Winners will be chosen on November 1, 2022.

This contest is not sponsored by Instagram or TikTok. CHICAGO is not responsible for any accidents or injuries related to filming a video for submission.

The current cast of Chicago features Angelica Ross as Roxie Hart, Amra Faye-Wright as Velma Kelly, Brandon Victor Dixon as Billy Flynn, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Shur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith, Brian Spitulnik .

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Mondays at 7pm, Tuesdays at 7pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm & 7pm