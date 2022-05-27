Shoshana Bean Out of MR. SATURDAY NIGHT for the Remainder of The Week Due to Covid

Shoshana Bean revealed in an Instagram story that she will be out of Mr. Saturday Night for the remainder of the week due to Covid.

She shared, "I'm so very sorry I'm missing so many of you coming to the show.. I have indeed been out with COVID and whil I've been negative since Sunday and am past my CC 5th day... our union says otherwise. We are not allowed to return before 10 days...which means I will be out the remainder of teh week. I'm so sorry. No one is more devastated than me. beleive that! Xo"

In the five-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Billy Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut.

Mr. Saturday Night also features Tony Award winner Randy Graff (City of Angels, Les Misérables) as Elaine Young; David Paymer (City Slickers, Quiz Show, State & Main), who is recreating his Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy's brother, Stan Yankleman; Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress) as Susan Young; and Chasten Harmon (The Good Fight, Elementary, Broadway's Hair) as agent Annie Wells. The Broadway company also includes Jordan Gelber (Sunday in the Park with George), Brian Gonzales (Aladdin), and Mylinda Hull (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sweet Charity).

The Tony-nominated score for Mr. Saturday Night has music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody). The book for the stage musical is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, and the musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town). Music Direction is by David O, and orchestrations and arrangements are by Jason Robert Brown.

Mr. Saturday Night is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.