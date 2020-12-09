Shoshana Bean, Karen Olivo, Norbert Leo Butz, Lena Hall and More Join BROADWAY ROCKS CANCER 2020

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 8pm (EST)/5pm (PST), 15 of Broadway's brightest stars will present a free virtual performance to benefit Summit Medical Group Foundation's Cancer Care Project (based in New Jersey), which provides compassionate - and essential - care and support to individuals and their families as they navigate the cancer journey.

Broadway Rocks Cancer will feature:

Shoshana Bean (Waitress, Wicked), Karen Olivo (Tony Winner, Moulin Rouge!), Norbert Leo Butz (2X Tony Winner, My Fair Lady), Lena Hall (Tony Winner, Hedwig), Kirstin Maldonado, (Grammy Winner, Pentatonix), Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show, Beautiful), Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon), Kelli Barrett (Wicked, Dr. Zhivago), Reeve Carney (Hadestown, Spider-Man), Alysha Umphress (Smokey Joe's Café, On the Town), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline or Change), Fred Odgaard (Moulin Rouge!, Kinky Boots), Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots, Spider-Man), Adam Kaplan (A Bronx Tale, Newsies), Sarah Walsh (School of Rock).

While Covid-19 has stopped many things, COVID-19 HAS NOT STOPPED CANCER. Patients and their families need support now more than ever. All funds raised during the show will be used to:

- support their personalized, one-on-one patient navigation program, connecting patients with needed community resources at a time when it is easy to feel isolated

- make virtual mind-body programs available for patients and caregivers alike, including yoga, mindful meditation, Jin Shin Jyutsu, Music in the Atrium (live on Facebook), and more

- help patients and their families in financial crisis due to cancer through their Patient-in-Need Fund

Join them on December 13th (8pm/EST - 5pm/PST) for this fabulous and free online event featuring top-notch Broadway talent singing an array of favorite tunes. Information about tuning into the event will be available at www.smg-foundation.org.