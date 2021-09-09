Shoshana Bean, Jessie Mueller, Shayna Steele, Erika Henningsen, & Justin Guarini Will Headline THE SETH CONCERT SERIES Live Streaming Return Beginning October 3rd

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce the return of The Seth Concert Series this fall! Regular Sunday evening performances will resume beginning October 3rd at 8 PM - with a five star lineup now on sale.

Upcoming performers include Shayna Steele (October 3rd), Justin Guarini (October 10th), Jessie Mueller (October 17th), Erika Henningsen (October 24th), and Shoshana Bean (October 31st).

Those who have seen Seth's concert series know that there is nothing else like them. Even if you've seen one of the stars in concert before, this is guaranteed to be different because these concerts are never fully planned.

And for the first time, the guest artists will be performing in the same room as Seth, allowing for high definition video and audio. Tickets are now on sale with each concert priced at just $20.

"Often the stars themselves don't know what songs they're going to be singing!" said Rudetsky. "Yes, each star will sing their classic songs that made them famous, but maybe one of them will suddenly tell me they played Dolly Levi in high school and I'll say 'Hit It!' and suddenly they'll have to launch into Before The Parade Passes By!"

Because these concerts are completely live, YOU get to participate! Often Seth will read comments during the show AND take song suggestions from the audience. How would Shayna Steele sound as Eponine? Or Jessie Mueller as Ariel? Or Justin Guarini as Jenna? Ask and maybe you'll find out!

About Seth Rudetsky

Seth began working on Broadway as a sub pianist for shows like Les Miserables, Ragtime and Phantom Of The Opera. He soon connected with Hearts and Voices, an organization that brings live weekly performances to hospitalized people with AIDS and began volunteering for them in 1992, performing at: Rivington House, Roosevelt Island Hospital, the prison ward at St. Clare's Hospital and the Cardinal Cooke AIDS ward.

In 2001, he produced and conducted "Dreamgirls" starring Heather Headley, Audra McDonald and Lillias White, the first fall concert for The Actors Fund, which was recorded on Nonesuch Records and raised almost $1 million for The Fund. He then did "Funny Girl" with Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, "Chess" with Adam Pascal, Norm Lewis and Josh Groban, "Hair" with Jennifer Hudson (Ghostlight Records, Grammy nomination), "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" with Terrence Mann and Jennifer Hudson and "On The Twentieth Century" with Marin Mazzie and Kathleen Turner. He also starred opposite Sutton Foster in The Actors Fund production of "They're Playing Our Song" and hosted and played piano for an array of divas for their 2009 Nothing Like A Dame concert with Betty Buckley, Stephanie J. Block, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara and Bebe Neuwirth.

On SiriusXM, he is the afternoon Broadway host on SiriusXM Radio and also hosts the talk show "Seth Speaks" and the podcast "Seth Rudetsky's Back To School" where he interviews celebrities like Allison Janney, Bowen Yang and Vanessa Williams all about their high school years. Seth co-wrote (with Jack Plotnick) and co-starred in "Disaster!" on Broadway, which was co-produced by his husband, James Wesley and is now licensed by MTI. Seth and James also co-produced the Broadway for Orlando recording of "What the World Needs Now Is Love" featuring stars like Carole King, Gloria Estefan, Sara Bareilles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Billy Porter. The song charted on the Billboard Hot 100, reached #1 on iTunes, and raised over $100,000 for the GLBT Center of Orlando. Seth and James also organized the group to sing at the Democratic National Convention in 2016. Seth and James also produce Voices for the Voiceless which has starred Darren Criss, Tina Fey and Tituss Burgess, an annual fundraiser for You Gotta Believe, which helps older foster children find loving homes.

As a writer, he was nominated for three Emmy awards for comedy writing on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" and is the author of three volumes of "Seth's Broadway Diary" which has tons and tons of Inside Broadway stories (Dress Circle Publishing) and "My Awesome Awful Popularity Plan" and its sequel "The Rise and Fall of a Theater Geek" (published by Random House), a young adult series about a teenaged gay kid named Justin Goldblatt, who's obsessed with theater and sports a Jewfro.

Seth and James teamed up with Broadway superstar Audra McDonald, director Schele Williams, and Broadway Inspirational Voices' Joseph Joubert and Michael McElroy to release a very special recording and music video of the beloved song "Georgia On My Mind" to help to raise funds and awareness for Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight organization's work to ensure that every eligible Georgian has the resources and information they need to vote in the January 5th runoff election. The single is released by Broadway Records, and is available wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com. The video, which was directed by Schele Williams, is available for viewing via Fair Fight's YouTube Page.



Most recently, they collaborated with Williams on a special video celebrating the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, which aired during the January 20 special. Over 35 stars, including Chita Rivera, Betty Buckley, Chandra Wilson, Jessie Mueller, Laura Benanti, Leslie Uggams, Peppermint, Vanessa Williams, Wayne Brady, and more joined from the safety of their own homes to belt out two iconic Broadway songs: "Season of Love" from RENT, and "Let The Sunshine In" from HAIR.

Since March 2020, James and Seth have produced and hosted the ongoing "Stars In The House", a livestream that's featured reunions of Broadway shows like A Chorus Line, Jagged Little Pill, Ragtime etc and tv shows like West Wing, E.R. and Grey's Anatomy and has, so far, raised over $1,000,000 for The Actors Fund