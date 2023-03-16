Shop PARADE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Take a first look at official merchandise from Parade in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Bring the production home with you with souvenirs and apparel including the Parade Unisex Shalom Tee, the Parade Logo Mug, the Parade Unisex 'Not Over Yet' Pullover, and more!

Parade Unisex Over Pullover

Unisex pullover creneck featuring the song title This Is Not Over Yet. Made of fleece lined 50% cotton 50% polyester. Double needle stitching at the shoulders, armholes, neck, waistband, and cuffs.

Buy Now»

Parade Unisex Shalom Tee

Unisex tee that features a reference from the song How Can I Call This Home where Leo sings, And trapped beside a wife who would prefer that I say "Howdy" not "Shalom". Features the Parade logo on the left sleeve.

Buy Now»

Parade Unisex Photo Tee

Unisex logo tee featuring the Parade key art with Ben Platt and Michaela Diamond on the front. 100% ringspun U.S. cotton. Ribbed crewneck collar with shoulder-to-shoulder taping

Buy Now»

Parade Logo Corduroy Hat

Courduroy hat featuring the Parade logo embroidered on the front. Low profile, unstructured with a D ring closure in the back. Sizing can be adjusted.

Buy Now»

Parade Logo Mug

Russet colored mug featuring the Parade logo and Broadway 2023 on the front. Holds 14 oz of your favorite beverage. Top rack dishwasher safe.

Buy Now»

Parade Logo Magnet

2.5" x 3.5" magnet featuring the Parade keyart with Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond on the front.

Buy Now»

Parade Logo Pin

Metal lapel pin features the Parade logo on a backer card. Measures 1.5 inches wide.

Buy Now»

See more in the theatre shop here!