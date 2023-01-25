Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Store

Shop Cozy Winter Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Shop official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Kimberly Akimbo, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more to stay warm and cozy this winter!

Jan. 25, 2023  

Shop official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Kimberly Akimbo, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more to stay warm and cozy this winter! Shop for items like the Beetlejuice It's Showtime Striped Hoodie, So A Beautiful Noise Good Hoodie, Wicked Defy Gravity Pom Beanie, the Anastasia Romanov Hoodie, and more.

Shop now!

Beetlejuice It's Showtime Striped HoodieIt's Showtime Striped Hoodie

This hoodie features a design of the show's logo on the front left-hand chest side, a black and white striped hoodliner and the show's memorable line, "It's Showtime" on the back.

Buy Now»

A Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good HoodieUnisex So Good Hoodie

Good times will never feel so good in this heather grey zip hoodie eaturing the show's title and title and lyrics of the hit song, "Sweet Caroline."

Buy Now»

Broadway Strong Illustrated HoodieShop Cozy Winter Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Our Broadway Strong white pullover hoodie, features the NYC skyline and iconic images from Broadway shows. Available in sizes S-2XL.

Buy Now»

Ain't Too Proud Get Ready MugShop Cozy Winter Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

18 oz ceramic navy mug with show logo on one side and Get Ready design on the other. Top-rack residential dishwasher and microwave safe.

Buy Now»

Fiddler On The Roof In Yiddish Sunrise Sunset MugShop Cozy Winter Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

11 oz, microwave and top rack dishwasher safe black ceramic mug. Featuring "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish logo, and "Sunrise Sunset" lyric image.

Buy Now»

Hadestown Logo Marbled BeanieShop Cozy Winter Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Stay warm all winter long with this Hadestown marbled beanie, featuring the logo embroidered on the front.

Buy Now»

Anastasia Romanov HoodieShop Cozy Winter Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

This black lightweight jersey cotton hoodie features the ANASTASIA logo on the front with a sketch of the Romanov family crest on the back.

Buy Now»

Hairspray Think Big Pullover HoodieShop Cozy Winter Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Bundle up in this light grey hooded sweatshirt featuring the HAIRSPRAY logo on the front and the quote, "You gotta think big to be big" on the back.

Buy Now»

Kimberly Akimbo Star SocksShop Cozy Winter Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Polyester spandex blend dress socks with all-over star print and show logo. One size fits most adults.

Buy Now»

Wicked Defy Gravity Pom BeanieShop Cozy Winter Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Stay warm while defying gravity with this Defy Gravity Pom Beanie from Wicked The Musical. One size fits most.

Buy Now»

See more in the theatre shop here!


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Give the Gift of Broadway In Time For Holiday Delivery! Photo
Give the Gift of Broadway In Time For Holiday Delivery!
Give the gift of Broadway this holiday season with our new and popular Broadway merch from BroadwayWorld's theatre shop! Plus, order by December 19 to receive your order before the holidays when you select two-day shipping. Shop the Some Like It Hot Thirsty Mug, the A Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie, the Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Oy Vey Pin, the Beetlejuice Recently Deceased Notebook, and more at our theatre shop.
Shop SOME LIKE IT HOT in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop Photo
Shop SOME LIKE IT HOT in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Shop official merchandise from Some Like It Hot in the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop! Shop the Some Like It Hot Thirsty Mug, the Sugar Enamel Pin, the Suitcase Ornament, the Some Like It Hot Dad Hat and more here!
Shop Pre-Sale CHESS IN CONCERT in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop Photo
Shop Pre-Sale CHESS IN CONCERT in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Limited edition long-sleeve tee commemorating the concert of the legendary musical, Chess, on December 12th, 2022. A portion of proceeds will be donated to The Entertainment Community Fund. This is a PRE-SALE item and will ship by December 21st.
Shop A BEAUTIFUL NOISE in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop Photo
Shop A BEAUTIFUL NOISE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Shop official merchandise from A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical in the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop! Shop the So Good Hoodie, the On the Rocks Tumbler, the A Beautiful Noise Jean Jacket, the Sweet Caroline pin and more here!

From This Author - Team BWW


Shop Cozy Winter Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre ShopShop Cozy Winter Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
January 25, 2023

Shop official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Kimberly Akimbo, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more to stay warm and cozy this winter!
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 1/25/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 1/25/2023
January 25, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Could AI-Written Musicals Ever Come To Broadway?Could AI-Written Musicals Ever Come To Broadway?
January 24, 2023

Imagine a Broadway where computer-generated musicals, powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, take center stage. No more waiting for years for a new hit musical to be written and produced, no more limitations on special effects, and no more casting restrictions.
Winners Announced For The 2022 Sydney Theatre Awards; MOULIN ROUGE Wins Best MusicalWinners Announced For The 2022 Sydney Theatre Awards; MOULIN ROUGE Wins Best Musical
January 24, 2023

The winners of the 2022 Sydney Theatre Awards were announced on 23 January 2023 at a star-studded ceremony, with 30 Awards presented, shared between 18 productions which played on Sydney stages during 2022. Over 500 members of the Sydney theatre community gathered at the York Theatre, Seymour Centre to celebrate.
Playwright Robert Eugene Somerfeld Passes Away at 90Playwright Robert Eugene Somerfeld Passes Away at 90
January 24, 2023

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of playwright Robert Eugene Somerfeld. He was 90 years old.
share