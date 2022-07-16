Shop All Things WICKED The Musical In the BroadwayWorld Store

Our Theatre Shop features all of your favorite original Broadway-themed designs, including Wicked the musical! Check out these Wicked sweaters, tees, tanks and more.

Shine wickedly in this emerald green tie-dye tank! This tank's design is inspired by the award-winning Broadway show's song As Long as You're Mine with the quote "For the first time I feel, wicked."

Stay hydrated with your "green elixir" on hot days with this Wicked green travel water bottle.

Who can say if you'll be changed for the better? But when you wear this For Good V-Neck T-shirt, you will be changed for good! This black T-shirt features Elphaba and Glinda in a silhouette design with the lyrics "I have been changed for good" across the front.

Show off your Wicked pride with this unisex tee featuring the classic photo of your favorite witches. This tee also features the Wicked logo printed on the front.

These authentic Emerald City Green Glasses are actually worn onstage by the citizens of Oz! Each pair of Green Glasses is also imprinted with the Wicked logo on the side.

Live your days as a student at dear old Shiz in these charcoal scholarly joggers. These feature a unisex fit, ribbed bottom cuff and waistband with drawstring.

Show your love for Wicked The Musical with this handsome Organic Limits Track Jacket. Featuring a black and green design, with 'Wicked' across the front chest and "I'm Through Accepting Limits" on the back.

Get inspired to defy gravity in your own life with this Wicked 15th Anniversary Deft Gravity long sleeve shirt.

Keep hold of your phone from Oz and beyond with this Wicked Key Art Pop Socket, featuring the art from Wicked The Musical and the words "The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz" underneath.

Whether it's the holiday season or Christmas in July, The Wizard of Oz ornament is a "Wonderful" addition to your holiday tree.

Play by the rules of your own game with this Defy Gravity tee! This tee features a soaring Elphaba holding her broom above her head where it and her emerald green skin stand out against her signature dress and hat. Behind Elphaba is the Clock of the Time Dragon sitting below the song title Defy Gravity.

Visit the theatre shop here!