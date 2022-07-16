Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Store
Click Here for More on BWW Store

Shop All Things WICKED The Musical In the BroadwayWorld Store

Our Theatre Shop features all of your favorite original Broadway-themed designs, including Wicked!

Jul. 16, 2022  
Shop All Things WICKED The Musical In the BroadwayWorld Store

Our Theatre Shop features all of your favorite original Broadway-themed designs, including Wicked the musical! Check out these Wicked sweaters, tees, tanks and more.

Shop Now

Wicked Women's Feel Wicked Tank

Shop All Things WICKED The Musical In the BroadwayWorld Store

Shine wickedly in this emerald green tie-dye tank! This tank's design is inspired by the award-winning Broadway show's song As Long as You're Mine with the quote "For the first time I feel, wicked."

Wicked Green Elixir Water Bottle

Shop All Things WICKED The Musical In the BroadwayWorld Store

Stay hydrated with your "green elixir" on hot days with this Wicked green travel water bottle.

Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee

Shop All Things WICKED The Musical In the BroadwayWorld Store

Who can say if you'll be changed for the better? But when you wear this For Good V-Neck T-shirt, you will be changed for good! This black T-shirt features Elphaba and Glinda in a silhouette design with the lyrics "I have been changed for good" across the front.

Wicked Fade Keyart Tee

Shop All Things WICKED The Musical In the BroadwayWorld Store

Show off your Wicked pride with this unisex tee featuring the classic photo of your favorite witches. This tee also features the Wicked logo printed on the front.

Wicked Green Glasses

Shop All Things WICKED The Musical In the BroadwayWorld Store

These authentic Emerald City Green Glasses are actually worn onstage by the citizens of Oz! Each pair of Green Glasses is also imprinted with the Wicked logo on the side.

Wicked Shiz Joggers

Shop All Things WICKED The Musical In the BroadwayWorld Store

Live your days as a student at dear old Shiz in these charcoal scholarly joggers. These feature a unisex fit, ribbed bottom cuff and waistband with drawstring.

Wicked Organic Limits Track Jacket

Shop All Things WICKED The Musical In the BroadwayWorld Store

Show your love for Wicked The Musical with this handsome Organic Limits Track Jacket. Featuring a black and green design, with 'Wicked' across the front chest and "I'm Through Accepting Limits" on the back.

Unisex Defy Gravity Long Sleeve Tee

Shop All Things WICKED The Musical In the BroadwayWorld Store

Get inspired to defy gravity in your own life with this Wicked 15th Anniversary Deft Gravity long sleeve shirt.

Show Art Pop Socket

Shop All Things WICKED The Musical In the BroadwayWorld Store

Keep hold of your phone from Oz and beyond with this Wicked Key Art Pop Socket, featuring the art from Wicked The Musical and the words "The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz" underneath.

Wizard Head Ornament

Shop All Things WICKED The Musical In the BroadwayWorld Store

Whether it's the holiday season or Christmas in July, The Wizard of Oz ornament is a "Wonderful" addition to your holiday tree.

Women's Elphaba Tee

Shop All Things WICKED The Musical In the BroadwayWorld Store

Play by the rules of your own game with this Defy Gravity tee! This tee features a soaring Elphaba holding her broom above her head where it and her emerald green skin stand out against her signature dress and hat. Behind Elphaba is the Clock of the Time Dragon sitting below the song title Defy Gravity.

Visit the theatre shop here!



Related Articles

From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 7/16/2022
July 16, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Aaron David Gleason Will Bring COME HELL AND HIGH WATER to Feinstein's/54 Below
July 15, 2022

FEINSTEIN’S/54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Award® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre will soon welcome back Aaron David Gleason for his brand-new show “Come Hell and High Water” on July 26th.
Shop BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop - Summer Merch From Beetlejuice, Wicked, Mean Girls, & More!
July 14, 2022

Our Theatre Shop features all of your favorite original Broadway-themed designs, including Beetlejuice, Wicked, Mean Girls and more! Check out tanks, tees, hats and more to stay cool in while representing your favorite shows all summer.
VIDEO: Watch Lea Michele Sing FUNNY GIRL
July 11, 2022

Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele is officially joining the cast of Funny Girl this September 6 at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre. Before her opening night, watch videos of her singing songs from the beloved musical on Glee and onstage!
PARADISE SQUARE Will Play Final Broadway Performance
July 11, 2022

Barring a dramatic upturn in business, the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Paradise Square will conclude its run with the 3:00 pm matinee on Sunday, July 17 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street). At the time of closing, the production will have played 23 previews and 108 performances. 