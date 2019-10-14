Shake Rattle & Roll Hosts Monthly Dueling Pianos Brunches At Patrick's In Times Square

After a SOLD OUT launch, Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos is hosting monthly Dueling Pianos brunches at Patrick's in Times Square!

For just $45, you get bottomless mimosas & marys, plus the nonstop, all-request singalong, laugh-along, drink-along show that's been selling out since 2010.The menu will feature items inspired by NYC, in the heart of Manhattan's most iconic neighborhood.

Patrick's

259 West 42nd St.

NYC 10036

Doors open at 12:30, showtime is 1:30pm.Our special guest, from Broadway's MOVIN OUT - the player who sat in the Piano Man's chair the longest - Matt Friedman!

Tickets are available at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10445012





